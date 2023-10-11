Bank of Ireland Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With IRFU

Bank of Ireland has today announced that it is deepening its significant support for rugby in Ireland by becoming an Official Partner of the IRFU.

Official Partner status will run for five years to the end of the 2027/28 season and complements the Bank’s existing and long-standing partnerships with Connacht Rugby, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby and Ulster Rugby. This deal will allow the Bank to make a strong contribution to the future development of the game at a national level by supporting investment in the national men’s and women’s sides.

Bank of Ireland has been a staunch supporter of rugby in Ireland for 25 years. Over this time, the Bank’s sponsorship has been instrumental at all levels of the game – from the grassroots, including schools and clubs, up to and including provincial level.

All of this supports the domestic game, and helps build our ability to compete on the world stage. Today’s announcement underlines the Bank’s ongoing commitment to the game of rugby, which makes a positive contribution to communities right across the island of Ireland.

Speaking about the announcement, Myles O’Grady, CEO Bank of Ireland said; “This is an important announcement for us. It builds on our more than two decades of support for rugby in Ireland, from the grassroots to the provinces, up to the national men’s and women’s game. It is our ambition that this partnership with the IRFU will help continue the growth of rugby at all levels and the nation’s enjoyment of it.

“Our national teams have enjoyed huge success over the last number of years, and particularly in recent weeks. We’re very proud of all they have achieved and will be cheering – and willing – them on to even more success this weekend.”

Kevin Potts, CEO of the IRFU said; “There are great similarities between our organisations, particularly with the importance we both place on delivering for our stakeholders including our supporters and communities. We look forward to enjoying many shared successes on and off the field over the coming years.”