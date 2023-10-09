Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Results Round Up

The Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup got underway on Saturday, October 7th, with three former title winners who all came through the first round

Seapoint, whose 2007 cup winning side included a current member of the Springboks coaching team, namely Felix Jones, travelled to Westport and recorded an impressive 11-40 win.

City of Derry, who won the title back in 2010, edged past Connemara with a 31-29 win. Their reward is a home quarter final Ulster derby against 2022 runners up Ballyclare.

2020 winners Kilfeacle narrowly beat Cooke by 20-18 to book their place in the quarter finals. Elsewhere there were wins for Newcastle West, Dromore, Bandon, Ballyclare, and Bective.

The Quarter Finals draw has been made and the matches take place on Saturday, November 18th.

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Results

City of Derry 31 Connemara 29

Westport 11 Seapoint 40

Newcastle West 27 Creggs 26

Kilfeacle 20 Cooke 18

Dromore 36 Monkstown 29

Gorey 17 Bandon 12

Castlebar 0 Ballyclare 69

Bective Rangers 38 Richmond 10

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Quarter Finals

Saturday, November 18, 2.30

City of Derry v Ballyclare, Judge’s Road

Seapoint v Newcastle West, Kilbogget Park

Kilfeacle & District v Dromore

Bective v Gorey