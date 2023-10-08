IRFU Youth Council Call To Action

On Saturday September 30th the IRFU welcomed Youth volunteers and current players to the Sandymount Hotel for our Youth Council Call to Action.

The IRFU Youth Council was formed in 2017 and consists of members from across each of the 4 provinces. Their focus is to establish some of the issues in youth rugby and offer practical solutions to better the enjoyment for Age-Grade players within the rugby environment.

Speaking about the event, Youth Council Coordinator Meadhbh Lewis said: “It is really important that young people playing rugby have a platform in which to share their opinions and ideas in order to shape the future of our game. We were thrilled to have current players Eve Higgins and Ed Kelly there on the day to chat with all the attendees and help drive the message that their voices are important to us as a governing body.

“There was brilliant interaction on the day from all attendees with lively discussions on the future of rugby in Ireland. We are looking forward to hosting more events like this all over the country, and welcoming new members onto the Council.”

Want more information on the IRFU Youth Council? Check out the Youth Council page on our website or email us at youthcouncil@irfu.ie

