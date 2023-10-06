Railway’s Clarke And Caughey Climb The #EnergiaAIL Women’s Scoring Charts

Railway Union’s Aimee Clarke is the joint-top try scorer in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division, following their rescheduled match against Dublin rivals Suttonians.

Playing on the left wing, Clarke scored a try in each half as Railway, last season’s runners-up, ran out 47-10 bonus point winners over Sutts under the floodlights at the JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The 24-year-old touched down twice during Leinster’s title-winning run in the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, and she has started the league campaign with three scores in two rounds, drawing level with UL Bohemians’ Alana McInerney.

Meanwhile, Railway Union out-half Nikki Caughey has moved ahead of UL youngster Kate Flannery as the competition’s leading points scorer. She landed five conversions against Suttonians to take her season’s tally to 26 points.

Also making moves was Kayla Waldron who marked her Railway debut with two tries from outside centre. The Ireland Under-20 international has been training recently with Scott Bemand’s WXV3 squad and was one of Connacht’s strongest performers during the Interpros.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 2:

POINTS –

26 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

20 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

17 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

15 – Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians)

14 – Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere)

10 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union)

5 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Katelyn Faust (Suttonians), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

2 – Aoife Brennan (Suttonians), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Amanda Morton (Cooke), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

TRIES –

3 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians)

2 – Lily Brady (UL Bohemians), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemians), Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere), Beth Cregan (Blackrock College), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Laoise McGonagle (UL Bohemians), Grainne O’Loughlin (Railway Union), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemians), Kayla Waldron (Railway Union)

1 – Sophie Barrett (Railway Union), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union), Erin Coll (Railway Union), Ellen Cournane (Ballincollig), Alaïs Diebold (Railway Union), Patricia Doyle (Railway Union), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Orla Fenton (Galwegians), Evanna Finn (Galwegians), Jessica Griffey (Wicklow), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Shannon Heapes (Blackrock College), Rhiann Heery (Railway Union), Jess Keating (Old Belvedere), Leomie Kloppers (Suttonians), Niamh Marley (Cooke), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Niamh O’Grady (UL Bohemians), Róisín Ormond (Ballincollig), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Anna Roche (Ballincollig), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)