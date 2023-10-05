Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

The Energia AIL is fully locked and loaded this weekend as the Men’s Divisions return while the Women’s Division enters week three of league action.

Tullamore and Galwegians kick off the Men’s season with a Friday night lights games in Division 2C at Spollanstown with the Women’s Division kicking into gear on Saturday at 1p.m as Suttonians host UL Bohs.

Our feature live game on Irish Rugby TV is in Division 1A as six time champions Cork Constitution host top flight newcomers City of Armagh at 4:45 in Temple Hill. Coverage kicks off at 4:30 with a round of the day’s results and you tune in to our commentary team of Darragh Frawley and Ger Burk from The ClubScene Podcast here on irishrugby.ie and on our youtube channel.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #energiaail on social channels.

Energia All Ireland League Fixtures

Men’s Division 2C

Friday, October 6

Tullamore v Galwegians, Spollanstown, 8pm

Women’s Division

Saturday, October 7

Suttonians v Galwegians, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Galwegians v Railway Union, Crowley Park, 2.30

Cooke v Ballincollig, Clement Wilson Park, 5pm

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 5pm

Men’s Divisions

All games Saturday, October 7, 2.30 unless specified

Division 1A

Dublin University v Clontarf, College Park

Lansdowne v Young Munster, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

Shannon v UCD, Thomond Park

Terenure College v Ballynahinch, Lakelands

Cork Constitution v City Of Armagh, Temple Hill, 4:45 – Live On Irish Rugby TV

Division 1B

Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park

Old Belvedere v Naas, Ollie Campbell Park

Queens v Old Wesley, Dub Lane

St. Mary’s College v Buccaneers, Templeville Road

UCC v Blackrock College, The Mardyke

Division 2A

Banbridge v Cashel, Rifle Park, 2pm

Ballymena v Navan, Eaton Park

Malone v Greystones, Gibson Park

Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohemian, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent v MU Barnhall, Takumi Park

Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park, 2pm

Dungannon v v Dolphin, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, Corinthian Park

Rainey Old Boys v Sligo, Hatrick Park

Skerries v Instonians, Holmpatrick

Division 2C

Tullamore v Galwegians, Spollanstown, Friday 6th, 8pm

Ballina v Clogher Valley, Heffernan Park

Clonmel v Bruff, Ardgaoithe

Enniscorthy v Omagh Academicals, Alcast Park

Midleton v Bangor, Towns Park