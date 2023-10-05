Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend
The Energia AIL is fully locked and loaded this weekend as the Men’s Divisions return while the Women’s Division enters week three of league action.
Tullamore and Galwegians kick off the Men’s season with a Friday night lights games in Division 2C at Spollanstown with the Women’s Division kicking into gear on Saturday at 1p.m as Suttonians host UL Bohs.
Our feature live game on Irish Rugby TV is in Division 1A as six time champions Cork Constitution host top flight newcomers City of Armagh at 4:45 in Temple Hill. Coverage kicks off at 4:30 with a round of the day’s results and you tune in to our commentary team of Darragh Frawley and Ger Burk from The ClubScene Podcast here on irishrugby.ie and on our youtube channel.
Energia All Ireland League Fixtures
Men’s Division 2C
Friday, October 6
Tullamore v Galwegians, Spollanstown, 8pm
Women’s Division
Saturday, October 7
Suttonians v Galwegians, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds
Galwegians v Railway Union, Crowley Park, 2.30
Cooke v Ballincollig, Clement Wilson Park, 5pm
Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 5pm
Men’s Divisions
All games Saturday, October 7, 2.30 unless specified
Division 1A
Dublin University v Clontarf, College Park
Lansdowne v Young Munster, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch
Shannon v UCD, Thomond Park
Terenure College v Ballynahinch, Lakelands
Cork Constitution v City Of Armagh, Temple Hill, 4:45 – Live On Irish Rugby TV
Division 1B
Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park
Old Belvedere v Naas, Ollie Campbell Park
Queens v Old Wesley, Dub Lane
St. Mary’s College v Buccaneers, Templeville Road
UCC v Blackrock College, The Mardyke
Division 2A
Banbridge v Cashel, Rifle Park, 2pm
Ballymena v Navan, Eaton Park
Malone v Greystones, Gibson Park
Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohemian, New Ormond Park
Old Crescent v MU Barnhall, Takumi Park
Division 2B
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park, 2pm
Dungannon v v Dolphin, Stevenson Park
Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, Corinthian Park
Rainey Old Boys v Sligo, Hatrick Park
Skerries v Instonians, Holmpatrick
Division 2C
Tullamore v Galwegians, Spollanstown, Friday 6th, 8pm
Ballina v Clogher Valley, Heffernan Park
Clonmel v Bruff, Ardgaoithe
Enniscorthy v Omagh Academicals, Alcast Park
Midleton v Bangor, Towns Park