Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

News

5th October 2023 08:00

By Editor

Energia All-Ireland League Photocall 5/9/2023 Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady MANDATORY CREDIT

The Energia AIL is fully locked and loaded this weekend as the Men’s Divisions return while the Women’s Division enters week three of league action.

Tullamore and Galwegians kick off the Men’s season with a Friday night lights games in Division 2C at Spollanstown with the Women’s Division kicking into gear on Saturday at 1p.m as Suttonians host UL Bohs.

Our feature live game on Irish Rugby TV is in Division 1A as six time champions Cork Constitution host top flight newcomers City of Armagh at 4:45 in Temple Hill. Coverage kicks off at 4:30 with a round of the day’s results and you tune in to our commentary team of Darragh Frawley and Ger Burk from The ClubScene Podcast here on irishrugby.ie and on our youtube channel.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #energiaail on social channels.

Energia All Ireland League Fixtures

Men’s Division 2C

Friday, October 6

Tullamore v Galwegians, Spollanstown, 8pm

Women’s Division

Saturday, October 7

Suttonians v Galwegians, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds
Galwegians v Railway Union, Crowley Park, 2.30
Cooke v Ballincollig, Clement Wilson Park, 5pm
Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 5pm

Men’s Divisions

All games Saturday, October 7, 2.30 unless specified

Division 1A

Dublin University v Clontarf, College Park
Lansdowne v Young Munster, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch
Shannon v UCD, Thomond Park
Terenure College v Ballynahinch, Lakelands
Cork Constitution v City Of Armagh, Temple Hill, 4:45 – Live On Irish Rugby TV

Division 1B

Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park
Old Belvedere v Naas, Ollie Campbell Park
Queens v Old Wesley, Dub Lane
St. Mary’s College v Buccaneers, Templeville Road
UCC v Blackrock College, The Mardyke

Division 2A

Banbridge v Cashel, Rifle Park, 2pm
Ballymena v Navan, Eaton Park
Malone v Greystones, Gibson Park
Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohemian, New Ormond Park
Old Crescent v MU Barnhall, Takumi Park

Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park, 2pm
Dungannon v v Dolphin, Stevenson Park
Galway Corinthians v Wanderers, Corinthian Park
Rainey Old Boys v Sligo, Hatrick Park
Skerries v Instonians, Holmpatrick

Division 2C

Tullamore v Galwegians, Spollanstown, Friday 6th, 8pm
Ballina v Clogher Valley, Heffernan Park
Clonmel v Bruff, Ardgaoithe
Enniscorthy v Omagh Academicals, Alcast Park
Midleton v Bangor, Towns Park