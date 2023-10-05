Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals Kick Off This Weekend

Before heading off to France, Aviva Ireland, proud sponsor of Irish Rugby, caught up with some of the team to celebrate the return of the Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals. Five festival days, with over 2,000 participants, will take place in Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster throughout October and November, before the National Festival takes places at Aviva Stadium, the Home of Irish Rugby, next year.

This year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals will kick off in Kilkenny RFC (Leinster) on October 8th followed by Creggs RFC (Connacht) and Dungarvan RFC (Munster) on Saturday October 14th and Sunday October 15th respectively, before Ballynahinch RFC host the Ulster provincial festival on Sunday October 22nd. The festivals will then wrap up on November 19th in Navan RFC, with an all-girls festival.

Caroline Cummins, Sponsorship Manager at Aviva Ireland At Aviva Ireland, said

“We understand the importance of supporting the development of our children today to ensure a brighter tomorrow – and the Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals do just that! Year on year it’s fantastic to see the festivals grow in popularity, especially with the addition of the all-girls festival in recent years. We look forward to seeing how all the participants get on in the coming weeks and can’t wait to welcome hundreds of children to the Home of Irish Rugby, Aviva Stadium, next summer.”

Eoin Hogan, Head of Particpation at IRFU, commented “The Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals play an integral part in the development of grassroots rugby in Ireland. The festivals are a celebration of rugby and it’s great to see children nationwide get out and play in a fun and friendly environment.”