Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

There’s a full round of fixtures in the Energia AIL Women’s Division this weekend and with all the matches kicking off on Saturday evening it’s the perfect chance to support your local club before watching Ireland take on South Africa in the clubhouse.

The action kicks off at 4pm as Belvo welcome Wicklow to Ollie Campbell Park, with both sides aiming to bounce back from last week’s opening day losses. Elsewhere in Dublin, Railway Union and Cooke will open their league campaign when they face off at 5pm in Willow Lodge.

Suttonians also get their campaign underway this weekend when they travel to Tanner Park to play Ballincollig. The Cork club secured a winning bonus point against in Galway last Saturday against Galwegians. The Galway side travel to Limerick to face UL Bohs, who also secured an opening day bonus point win in Round 1.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division

Saturday, September 23 –

Old Belvedere v Wicklow, Ollie Campbell Park, 4pm

Ballincollig v Suttonians, Tanner Park, 5pm

Railway Union v Cooke, Willow Lodge, 5pm

UL Bohemian v Galwegians, Annacotty, 5pm