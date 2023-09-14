EnergiaAIL Live: Blackrock v Old Belvedere Preview

The Energia All Ireland League is back with a bang on Saturday afternoon with live coverage of reigning champions Blackrock College in action against local rivals Old Belvedere.

Irish Rugby TV will stream a regular schedule of matches on YouTube this season starting with the Women’s Division kick off in Stradbrook and followed by Cork Con against City of Armagh in the Men’s Division on October 7th.

Our commentary team this weekend is Darragh Frawley from The Clubscene Podcast and Grand Slam winning legend Alison Miller.

Irish Rugby TV spoke to Aoife Moore, Blackrock College, and Lesley Ring, Old Belvedere, at the season launch in Energia Park last week.

Speaking at the league launch Aoife Moore from defending champions Blackrock said, “It’s a massive match. When you go up against one of the Dublin teams it’s always a big game because we know everyone so well. It’s great to have coverage of the match and for younger girls to be able to watch the game on the livestream.”

#EnergiaAIL Live Preview

Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Head of Women’s Development, commented, “It’s great to have this kind of coverage of the Women’s game. We saw the impact last season with live matches reaching a young female audience. Growing the game is also about growing awareness of the game and social media plays a huge part in helping us to connect to the players and the wider audience.”

Speaking about the plans for the season ahead, Barry Cunningham, IRFU Digital Content Manager, said, “We’re delighted to be showing more live games this season. We’ve worked with the clubs to expand the breadth of content across our channels over the last two seasons and we’ve seen incredible levels of engagement and views.

“Working with our content partner Videos On The Net and the team from The Clubscene Podcast, we’ve mapped out a schedule of games across the season to compliment the matches streamed by the clubs themselves. To have Ireland legend Ali Miller on comms this weekend is really exciting so we hope that people will tune in or second screen on Saturday evening to watch.”

#EnergiaAIL Live: Blackrock v Old Belvedere, Saturday, Sept 16, 5pm