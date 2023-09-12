Energia All-Ireland League Ready To Engage Bigger Audience

The Energia All-Ireland League is back this weekend as the Women’s Division kicks off on Saturday with Irish Rugby TV Live coverage of champions Blackrock against Belvedere.

Last season saw incredible growth in interactions with the league, as bumper crowds attended many matches and online engagement increased across all social platforms. Live coverage from the Women’s Division had an audience reach that was 42% female while highlights from both the men’s and women’s division grew by an average of 30%.

TikTok brought the league to a new and younger audience with George Comber’s monster penalty kick helping to drive 1.4 million views of league content on the platform.

This season the coverage will grow again with a schedule of live games planned, to add to the growing number of clubs streaming their games.

Irish Rugby TV, powered by Energia, in conjunction with Videos On The Net and The Clubscene Podcast will cover more games than ever this season starting with the match in Stradbrook on Saturday evening as reigning champions ‘Rock face Dublin rivals Belvo at 5pm.

The Men’s Divisions will kick off with live coverage from Temple Hill as Division 1A newcomers City of Armagh take on perennial title challengers Cork Con on October 7th.

Matches will be streamed on Irish Rugby YouTube with commentary from the Clubscene Podcast team and special guests across the season.

Speaking about the season ahead Aoife Clarke, IRFU Director of Communicatsions said, “Over the last two seasons we have taken a new approach to the promotion of the league with a wider offering of content across digital platforms to add to our traditional services such as match previews and reports on our website and in the media.

We’ve worked closely with the clubs to generate vibrant content that is platform specific such as match highlights on YouTube or magic moments on TikTok and that has resulted in significant increases in engagement and views across our channels.

“This season we will build on that and look to bring the league to more people with the moments and stories that make the Energia AIL such a special tournament.”