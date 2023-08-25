Musgrave Park To Host Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Finals Day

The IRFU is delighted to confirm that Musgrave Park will host the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship finals day on Saturday, September 2.

The 2023 Championship reaches round 3 this weekend as Connacht face Ulster in Galway (kick-off 2.30pm, live on TG4) and Leinster go head-to-head with Munster at Energia Park (kick-off 4.45pm, live on TG4).

Defending champions Munster have already secured their place in the Championship final courtesy of impressive bonus point victories over Ulster and Connacht.

Niamh Briggs‘ side will be looking to carry that momentum into Saturday’s heavyweight clash with Leinster, who bounced back to beat Ulster 57-5, in Donnybrook.

Leinster are currently second in the standings but Connacht, having recorded a memorable win over Tania Rosser’s charges on the opening weekend, are just two points behind them in third and will be battling to book their place in next weekend’s decider in Cork.

The 3rd-4th place play-off will take place at Musgrave Park at 2pm on Saturday week, before the much-anticipated Championship final kicks off at 4.45pm, with both matches live free-to-air on TG4.

IRFU Women’s Development Manager Amanda Greensmith commented: “We are delighted to bring the Vodafone Interprovincial Championship finals to Musgrave Park and the home of the defending champions Munster.

“We have seen the welcome and support afforded to our Women’s and Under-20 teams here and look forward to both games on Saturday, September 2.

“The 2023 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship has been really exciting to date, and I’m sure the finals day will be the same.”

VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES:

Round 3:

Saturday, August 26

Connacht v Ulster, the Sportsground, 2.30pm

the Sportsground, 2.30pm Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 4.45pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, September 2