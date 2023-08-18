Last Chance To Secure Your Tickets For Ireland-England

The Ireland squad completed their Captain’s Run at Aviva Stadium this morning, as Andy Farrell’ s side finalised their preparations for the Bank of Ireland Nations Series clash against England (Kick-off 5.30pm).

It is the final home match at Aviva Stadium before Ireland depart for Rugby World Cup, with Keith Earls set to win his 100th cap should he come off the replacements bench.