Inside Camp: A Whole Lot Of Love For Keith Earls

Ahead of a special weekend for Keith Earls , as he prepares to win his 100th Test cap for Ireland, three of his closest team-mates have paid tribute to the winger.

In an Irish Rugby TV exclusive, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton said down at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week to discuss Earls as a player and team-mate, the achievement of reaching 100 and how it will be a memorable occasion for the entire squad at Aviva Stadium.

You can watch the interview below.