IRFU Council Supports 40% Gender Balance And Greg Barrett Elected As 134th President Of The IRFU

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) today held its Annual Council meeting where Greg Barrett was elected the 134th President of the Union.

Born and raised in Cork, Greg is a member of Cork Constitution FC and was a member of the historic Munster team who beat the All Blacks at Thomond Park in 1978. He has served as captain, President and Chair of Management of Cork Con and has been a Munster delegate on the IRFU Committee since 2013.

Since his appointment to the IRFU Committee, he has acted as Chair of various IRFU sub-Committees and, in 2017, was appointed Chairman of the IRFU Rugby Committee. He has also been a member of the Munster and Ireland Professional Game Boards.

In July 2020 Greg was elected to the position of Junior Vice President of the IRFU and is also a member of the IRFU Management Committee.

Speaking about his election as IRFU President, he said: “I have been involved in rugby for my entire life from my early days in CBC Cork and have had the honour of playing for my club, my province, and my country. To now be the President of the Union is an absolute privilege.

“I look forward to visiting many clubs over the course of the year to see the fantastic work going on at grassroots level and discuss the future of Irish Rugby with them.

“I am pleased to have been centrally involved in the sale of our lands at Newlands and the purchase of 10/12 Lansdowne Road on behalf of the domestic game. The return from this investment will continually help enable the future strategic development of the domestic game in Ireland.

“I would like to thank my family – my wife Lorna, children Ross, Lisa, and Mark, my two grandchildren, and my brothers – for their unwavering support over the years.

“I would also like to honour my late brother Gus, who broke his neck playing rugby for UCC against UCD in 1981, and who passed away eight years later.

“I would also like to pass on my best wishes to John Robinson (pictured with Greg below) who steps down as President and thank him for the very positive contribution he has made over the past 12 months.”

Meanwhile, also at the meeting, the Council endorsed a proposal to achieve 40% gender representation on the IRFU Committee by the end of this year and agreed the necessary amendments to the laws of the IRFU to enable this to be achieved.

Speaking about the law changes, IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: