Ulster Squad Announced For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

New Ulster Senior Women’s Head Coach, Murray Houston, has named his squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

A 37-player squad has been named, as the team prepare for the curtain-raiser against reigning champions, Munster, at City of Armagh RFC on Sat 12 August.

The squad includes experienced Ireland internationl Brittany Hogan and the recently capped Sadhbh McGrath.

Hooker, Beth Cregan, retains her role as team captain ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The new Head Coach, Murray Houston, says he is pleased with how preparations are going heading into the campaign:

“We’ve been working hard in training over the last few weeks building in preparation for what will be a busy schedule. In the short time the new coaching team have been in place, we’ve been encouraged and pleased with the effort and attitude in training from the players. Everybody is excited to get going.

“The squad has a nice blend of talent, with youth and experience, to take us forward into this summer’s Interprovincial series. In the coming weeks, we will keep building towards the Championship and ensure we are in the strongest position to compete.”

Ulster Squad – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship 2023/24

Forwards

Bronach Cassidy – Prop

Aishling O’Connell – Prop

Ava Fannin – Prop

Gemma McCamley – Prop

Megan Brodie – Prop

Sadhbh McGrath – Prop

Beth Cregan (Captain) – Hooker

Maebh Clenaghan – Hooker

Sarah Roberts – Hooker

Megan Simpson – Hooker

Keelin Brady – Lock

Taryn Schutzler – Second Row

Brenda Barr – Lock / Back Row

Brittany Hogan – Back Row

Chloe Donnan – Flanker

India Daley – Back Row

Sarah Shrestha – Back Row

Sophie Barrett – Back Row

Stacey Sloan – Back Row

Backs

Laura Cairns – Scrum Half

Rachael McIlroy – Scrum Half

Amber Redmond – Scrum Half

Abby Moyles – Fly Half

Amanda Morton – Fly Half

Toni McCartney – Fly Half

Fiona Tuite – Centre

Kelly McCormill – Centre

Mya Alcorn – Centre

Peita McAlister – Centre

Ella Durkan – Full Back

Emma Jordan – Wing

Fern Wilson – Wing

Lucy Thompson – Wing

Maeve Liston – Wing

Megan Edwards – Wing

Niamh Marley – Wing

Jill Stephens – Full Back