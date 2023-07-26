Ulster Squad Announced For Vodafone Women’s Interpros
New Ulster Senior Women’s Head Coach, Murray Houston, has named his squad for the upcoming 2023/24 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
A 37-player squad has been named, as the team prepare for the curtain-raiser against reigning champions, Munster, at City of Armagh RFC on Sat 12 August.
The squad includes experienced Ireland internationl Brittany Hogan and the recently capped Sadhbh McGrath.
Hooker, Beth Cregan, retains her role as team captain ahead of the forthcoming campaign.
The new Head Coach, Murray Houston, says he is pleased with how preparations are going heading into the campaign:
“We’ve been working hard in training over the last few weeks building in preparation for what will be a busy schedule. In the short time the new coaching team have been in place, we’ve been encouraged and pleased with the effort and attitude in training from the players. Everybody is excited to get going.
“The squad has a nice blend of talent, with youth and experience, to take us forward into this summer’s Interprovincial series. In the coming weeks, we will keep building towards the Championship and ensure we are in the strongest position to compete.”
Ulster Squad – Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship 2023/24
Forwards
Bronach Cassidy – Prop
Aishling O’Connell – Prop
Ava Fannin – Prop
Gemma McCamley – Prop
Megan Brodie – Prop
Sadhbh McGrath – Prop
Beth Cregan (Captain) – Hooker
Maebh Clenaghan – Hooker
Sarah Roberts – Hooker
Megan Simpson – Hooker
Keelin Brady – Lock
Taryn Schutzler – Second Row
Brenda Barr – Lock / Back Row
Brittany Hogan – Back Row
Chloe Donnan – Flanker
India Daley – Back Row
Sarah Shrestha – Back Row
Sophie Barrett – Back Row
Stacey Sloan – Back Row
Backs
Laura Cairns – Scrum Half
Rachael McIlroy – Scrum Half
Amber Redmond – Scrum Half
Abby Moyles – Fly Half
Amanda Morton – Fly Half
Toni McCartney – Fly Half
Fiona Tuite – Centre
Kelly McCormill – Centre
Mya Alcorn – Centre
Peita McAlister – Centre
Ella Durkan – Full Back
Emma Jordan – Wing
Fern Wilson – Wing
Lucy Thompson – Wing
Maeve Liston – Wing
Megan Edwards – Wing
Niamh Marley – Wing
Jill Stephens – Full Back