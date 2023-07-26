Munster Name Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series

Head coach Niamh Briggs has named the Munster squad to defend the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship which kicks off on August 12th.

Briggs has named a 32-player squad with internationals Nicole Cronin and back-row Dorothy Wall continuing in their roles of captain and vice-captain, respectively.

24 players have been retained from last season’s Championship-winning squad while five of the current squad were involved in this year’s Women’s Six Nations Championship.

There are nine uncapped players in the squad; Abbie Salter-Townshend, Ellen Boylan, Jane Clohessy, Beth Buttimer, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Michelle O’Driscoll, Aoibheann Hahessy, Ciara McLoughlin and Ciara O’Dwyer.

Buttimer was part of the Ireland U18 Women’s squad that performed well at the U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in April.

Fiona Hayes continues in her role as assistant coach while the squad are also supported by Munster Rugby Academy and Development staff including Head of Rugby Operations Ian Costello, Provincial Talent Coach Ian Keatley, Elite Player Development Officer Tommy O’Donnell and former Ireland international Sean Cronin.

Sara Hartigan continues in the position of Team Manager having previously held that role over the last two seasons.

Nine development players will also train with the squad throughout the campaign.

The Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship will take place on four successive weekends – August 12th, August 19th, August 26th and September 2nd.

Munster kick off their interprovincial campaign against Ulster at City of Armagh RFC on August 12th which is followed by the visit of Connacht to Musgrave Park on August 19th before a trip to Dublin to take on Leinster in Donnybrook on August 26th.

A Finals day will be held on September 2nd with further details to be confirmed soon.

Munster Squad For 2023/24 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship

Backs

Abbie Salter-Townshend (UL Bohemian RFC)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC)

Aoife O’Shaughnessy (UL Bohemian RFC)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC)

Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig RFC)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC)

Michelle O’Driscoll (Skibbereen RFC / Ballincollig RFC)

Muirne Wall (UL Bohemian RFC)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC)

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC)

Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC)

Forwards

Aoibheann Hahessy (Ennis RFC)

Beth Buttimer (Carrick-on-Suir RFC / Thurles RFC)

Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ciara Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ciara McLoughlin (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemian RFC)

Claire Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC)

Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC)

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC)

Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC)

Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig RFC)

Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC)

Roisín Ormond (Ballincollig RFC)

Development Players

Caoimhe Barry (Bruff RFC)

Lily Morris (Killarney RFC)

Aimee Kelly (Bruff RFC)

Saskia Wycherley (Bantry Bay RFC)

Grainne Burke (Ennis RFC)

Chisom Ugwueru (Railway Union RFC)

Holly O’Sullivan (Killorglin RFC)

Emily O’Regan (Kerry Rugby)

Rebecca Rogers (Ballina-Killaloe RFC)