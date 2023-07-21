Ireland Women’s U20s Set For Historic Italy Trip

The Ireland Women’s U20s squad, sponsored by PwC, today depart for Italy as they embark on a historic first Tour for the newly established programme.

Led by Head Coach Neill Alcorn and his management team, the 26-player squad have been busy preparing for the trip to Rome at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week, completing a five-day camp at the home of the Ireland National Teams.

The Ireland Women’s U20s will train against Italy and Scotland next week at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila, before going head-to-head in two 40-minutes matches on Friday, July 28, exposing the players to valuable training and match time against international opposition.

It is another landmark moment for the Ireland Women’s pathway, with the addition of an U20s programme providing a platform for the further development of the best young players and exposing them to international rugby at an early stage in their career.

Ireland Women’s U20s Squad:

Backs (12)

Abby Moyles (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Cara Martin (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Eva Sterritt (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kayla Waldron (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Willow Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Forwards (14)

Amy O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Caoimhe Guinan (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

India Daley (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Ruth Campbell (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Shrestha (Loughborough University/Ulster)

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster).