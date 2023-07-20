Ireland Women’s XVs Backing Republic Of Ireland In World Cup Opener

Members of the Ireland Women’s XVs squad will this morning take time out of their pre-season schedule at the IRFU High Performance Centre to tune into the hotly-anticipated opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Sydney, as Republic of Ireland take on co-hosts Australia.

It promises to be a landmark occasion for Irish sport as Vera Pauw’s side run out for their first appearance at a major tournament and the Ireland Women’s XVs squad are firmly behind the Girls in Green.

Sending a message of support to captain Katie McCabe and her team-mates, Ireland’s Enya Breen said: “We want to wish you the best of luck for the World Cup, we’ll be watching on Thursday and we can’t wait to tune into the rest of the games as well. We’re so proud of you.”