Five Weekends Of Summer Nations Series Action For Fans To Savour

International rugby fans can look forward to five weekends of fixtures, featuring each of the Six Nations Rugby unions, when the Summer Nations Series kicks off on Saturday 29th July.

As the teams prepare for Rugby World Cup later this year, the Summer Nations Series will be the last chance for fans to see their sides in action before the tournament starts in France this September.

Joining each of the Six Nations Rugby unions in the Summer Nations Series, will be some of the biggest names in international rugby: South Africa, Australia, Japan, Georgia, Romania, Fiji, and Samoa.

Buy Tickets For Ireland’s Bank Of Ireland Nations Series Matches At Aviva Stadium

To ensure fans all over the world will be able to enjoy the Summer Nations Series, extensive broadcast coverage will be on offer, spanning UK, Ireland, France, and Italy, alongside 185 international territories showing the fixtures.

In the UK, Prime Video will show all fifteen games, RTE will show all Ireland games and Premier Sports will bring all other games to viewers in Ireland. In FranceTF1 will show all France games and L’Equipe will offer fans access to the other nations games, and Sky Italia will continue its support of rugby in Italy by showing all games.

The Summer Nations Series starts on July 29th, when Scotland host Italy in Edinburgh, and runs until Sunday 27th August, when France, the hosts of Rugby World Cup 2023, will welcome Australia to the Stade de France to close out the Series.

Andy Farrell‘s Ireland host Italy (Saturday August 5th) and England (Saturday August 19th) in the Bank of Ireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium, before facing Samoa in Bayonne (Saturday August 26th) in their final outing before Rugby World Cup.

Tickets for Ireland’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium are available here.