Ireland Team Visit Brings Joy To LauraLynn

LauraLynn were delighted to welcome special guests to Ireland’s Children’s Hospice recently with a visit from Ireland players Mack Hansen , Jack Crowley , Jimmy O’Brien , Jack Conan and LauraLynn ambassador Garry Ringrose . The visit was made even more special as the players brought along their Six Nations trophy won earlier this year.

The visit was filled with incredibly special moments for the children and their families who avail of LauraLynn care and supports.

LauraLynn CEO, Kerry McLaverty commented: “We were so delighted to welcome some of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup hopefuls bearing the Six Nations Trophy won earlier this year. LauraLynn is all about having fun whilst creating special experiences and moments for the children and families that we support.

“The IRFU visit has given such a memorable day to our children and families. To see the excitement their visit brought to LauraLynn is just incredible. We would like to extend a huge thank you to Garry Ringrose, Mack Hansen, Jack Crowley, Jimmy O’Brien and Jack Conan who gave their time and made the visit possible.”

The day was filled with joy and laughter as the children and their families got to meet the rugby players, even getting some of their special items signed. The players took part in some very special artwork led by LauraLynn Senior Play Therapist Michelle Hartnett and Activity co-ordinator Margaret Farrell. At the end of the exciting visit LauraLynn children were delighted to receive an IRFU goodie bag, kindly donated by sponsors Intersport Elverys.

Ireland international Mack Hansen said: “LauraLynn is an incredibly special place and I know how much the players all enjoyed the visit; meeting the children, their families and the brilliant staff who do so much to care for children, week in and week out. On behalf of the Ireland squad, I would like to thank everyone at LauraLynn for the warm welcome we received and we look forward to visiting again soon.”

For children with life-limiting conditions and their families, sports outings are not something they often get to experience together. The visit from IRFU allowed them to take part and have fun as a family whilst creating special moments and memories together.

