President Honours Referees At Community Reception

Irish referees were honoured by President Higgins this week as part of a reception in Áras an Uachtaráin to recognise people who make a positive contribution to their community.

During the day, President Higgins thanked those present for their contributions and dedication while acknowledging the difficult role of the referee and the challenge of abuse and inappropriate behaviour towards Match Officials.

Munster

Bertie Assia

Alex Ahearne

Oksana Ksjukhyzhniak

Connacht

Andy Fogarty

Damien O’Connell

Siobhan Daly

Shane Tuohy

Shane Gaughan

Ulster

Grainne Crabtree

Keane Davison

Glenda Mellon

Leinster

Hayley Whyte

Sam Holt

Paul Haycock

Barry O’Keeffe

Katie Byrne

Robbie Jenkinson