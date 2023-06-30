President Honours Referees At Community Reception
Irish referees were honoured by President Higgins this week as part of a reception in Áras an Uachtaráin to recognise people who make a positive contribution to their community.
During the day, President Higgins thanked those present for their contributions and dedication while acknowledging the difficult role of the referee and the challenge of abuse and inappropriate behaviour towards Match Officials.
Munster
Bertie Assia
Alex Ahearne
Oksana Ksjukhyzhniak
Connacht
Andy Fogarty
Damien O’Connell
Siobhan Daly
Shane Tuohy
Shane Gaughan
Ulster
Grainne Crabtree
Keane Davison
Glenda Mellon
Leinster
Hayley Whyte
Sam Holt
Paul Haycock
Barry O’Keeffe
Katie Byrne
Robbie Jenkinson