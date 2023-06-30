Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

President Honours Referees At Community Reception

News

30th June 2023 12:43

By Editor

Referees at Aras an Uachtarain

Irish referees honoured at Áras an Uachtaráin

Irish referees were honoured by President Higgins this week as part of a reception in Áras an Uachtaráin to recognise people who make a positive contribution to their community.

During the day, President Higgins thanked those present for their contributions and dedication while acknowledging the difficult role of the referee and the challenge of abuse and inappropriate behaviour towards Match Officials.

Munster

Bertie Assia
Alex Ahearne
Oksana Ksjukhyzhniak

Connacht

Andy Fogarty
Damien O’Connell
Siobhan Daly
Shane Tuohy
Shane Gaughan

Ulster

Grainne Crabtree
Keane Davison
Glenda Mellon

Leinster

Hayley Whyte
Sam Holt
Paul Haycock
Barry O’Keeffe
Katie Byrne
Robbie Jenkinson