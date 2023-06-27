Skerries Seek #EnergiaAIL Head Coach

Skerries Rugby Football Club are looking to recruit a Head Coach for their men’s senior squad for the season 23/24.

Skerries RFC is a community based club who have been recently promoted to Division 2B of the Energia AIL and are looking for a suitably qualified coach to build on their recent success.

Skerries have three senior teams and the successful candidate will work in conjunction with the Director of Rugby and the local rugby community to develop the existing talent, forge pathways to allow the players and club prosper at a higher level and continue on the upward trajectory.