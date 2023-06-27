Skerries Seek #EnergiaAIL Head Coach
Skerries Rugby Football Club are looking to recruit a Head Coach for their men’s senior squad for the season 23/24.
Skerries RFC is a community based club who have been recently promoted to Division 2B of the Energia AIL and are looking for a suitably qualified coach to build on their recent success.
Skerries have three senior teams and the successful candidate will work in conjunction with the Director of Rugby and the local rugby community to develop the existing talent, forge pathways to allow the players and club prosper at a higher level and continue on the upward trajectory.
Qualifications:
IRFU Stage 4 (preferable) or international equivalent.
Key Responsibilities:
- To plan and lead coaching programme for the Senior Squad.
- Implement Energia AIL match day processes in conjunction with team management.
- Evaluate and reflect on coaching sessions and matches and deliver feedback to players to assist in their progress as players and as a team.
- Attend all training sessions and Energia AIL matches.
- To continue to develop a working culture and maintain a high level of respect and discipline the team has worked on over the years.
Key Qualities:
- Technical Knowledge
- Performance Analysis software experience
- Leadership and Self Awareness
- Planning and Communication Skills
Please forward CVs to the Director of Rugby at info@wellfit.ie by 5pm, Friday 30, June.