Munster To Play Leinster At Musgrave Park In Pre-Season

Munster Rugby will play Leinster Rugby in a home pre-season fixture ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The game will take place on Friday, September 8 at Musgrave Park at 6pm.

Munster and Leinster last faced each other at the Cork venue in a league tie in November 2007.

The province have already confirmed a historic double-header against the Barbarians with the women’s and men’s squads facing respective invitational sides on Saturday, September 30 at Thomond Park.

Tickets

Priority groups such as 2023/24 MRSC members and 10-Year Ticket Holders will be contacted directly with ticket details.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, June 23 at 11am and can be bought online here.

Ticket Prices

Adult: €20 Stand/€15 Terrace

Junior/Student: €10 Stand/€7.50 Terrace

Family Ticket (2 Adults and 2 Juniors): €30 Terrace

Home Pre-Season Fixtures

Friday, September 8

Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Musgrave Park, 6pm*; Tickets on sale Friday, June 23 online here.

Saturday, September 30

Munster Rugby v Barbarians, Thomond Park, 2pm Women/4.30pm Men; Buy tickets here.