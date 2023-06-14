Ireland Squad Named For World Rugby U20 Championship

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named his Ireland U20s squad, sponsored by PwC, for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa.

The tournament, taking place in the Cape Town region, returns for the first time since 2019, running over five Match Days from 24 June to 14 July.

Murphy has retained consistency in selection from the memorable Grand Slam-winning campaign earlier this season, with 26 of the 30-player squad for South Africa having featured in the U20 Six Nations.

Forwards Ronan Foxe, Max Clein and Dan Barron and scrum-half Jack Oliver are the four uncapped players in the travelling party, with Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy named to captain the side having led Ireland to Championship glory in March.

Ireland have been paired in Pool B alongside England, Australia and Fiji, with Murphy’s side playing all three of their Pool matches at Paarl Gymnasium in the Western Cape.

Ireland open their campaign against Six Nations rivals England on Saturday, 24th June (1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time), before facing Australia on Match Day 2 on Thursday, 29th June (11am local time/10am Irish time) and Fiji on Match Day 3 on Tuesday, 4th July (1.30pm local time/12.30pm Irish time).

Speaking ahead of the squad’s departure for South Africa, Murphy said: “It is an exciting time for the squad as we prepare to depart for South Africa for the World Rugby U20 Championship. It has been four years since the last edition of the tournament and we’re looking forward to getting to Cape Town to test ourselves against the world’s best teams.

“It has been a competitive couple of weeks as the squad have pushed each other in preparation for the tournament and we know we’ll need to grow and evolve as a team from the Six Nations for what will be a challenging couple of weeks against quality opposition in South Africa.”

Murphy also confirmed his coaching staff for the tournament, with Mark Sexton (Backs and Attack) and Aaron Dundon (Scrum and Contact) continuing in their roles, while Andrew Browne joins as Defence and Lineout Coach as Willie Faloon is unable to travel due to personal reasons.

Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Ireland Managing Partner, commented:

Developing young talent is a strategic imperative for PwC, we are determined to nurture the aspirations of future leaders, in business and in sport. The dedication and team-work that the U20s show is always exceptional and mirrors our own values at PwC. We wish them the best of luck for the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa and we have no doubt they can continue the success from the Six Nations! #FutureIsGreen.”

World Rugby will confirm broadcast details for the World Rugby U20 Championship shortly, while there will be coverage of Ireland’s progress throughout the tournament on IrishRugby.ie and Irish Rugby social media platforms.

Ireland U20s Squad:

Forwards (17):

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)

Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)*

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Dan Barron (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Backs (13):

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)*

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

*Uncapped at U20s level

Ireland U20s Fixtures: