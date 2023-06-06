Ireland 7s Fixtures Confirmed For Rugby Europe Championship Series

The Rugby Europe 7s Championship Series kicks off this weekend with the Algarve 7s taking place from the 9th to the 11th of June. Ireland’s Men and Women’s 7s squads will be taking part with both teams in action on Friday morning.

Fresh from their Olympic Qualification the Women’s team are drawn in Pool B alongside Spain, Germany and Sweden. Ireland kick off against Sweden at 10:44 local time in Portugal before facing Germany later in the day at 3:44 pm. Pool B concludes on Saturday morning with a 9:44 clash with Spain.

The Men’s team are drawn in Pool C with France, Belgium and Great Britain. The first match of the day for the men comes at 12:52 against Belgium followed by a 5:30 kick of against France. The match against Great Britain is at 10:52 on Saturday morning.

All the action from the Rugby Europe Series will be live on Flo Rugby subscription service.

Rugby Europe 7s Championship Series – Algarve 7s

Women’s Series

Friday, June 9 –

Ireland v Sweden, 10:44 (local), 9:44 UTC – Match Details

Ireland v Germany, 15:44 (local), 14;44 UTC – Match Details

Saturday, June 10 –

Ireland v Spain, 9:44 (local), 8:44 UTC – Match Details

Men’s Series

Friday, June 9 –

Ireland v Belgium, 12:52 (local), 11;52 UTV – Match Details

Ireland v France, 17:30 (local), 16:30 UTC – Match Details

Saturday, June 10 –

Ireland v Great Britain, 11;52 (local), 10:52 UTC – Match Details