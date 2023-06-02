Six Nations Confirms Bank Of Ireland Nations Series On Prime In UK

Six Nations Rugby have confirmed that Ireland’s Bank of Ireland Nations Series matches against Italy, England and Samoa in August will all be available on Prime Video in the UK. An announcement on TV coverage in Ireland will be made in due course.

Prime Video will show 13 matches across the Six Nations as part of their coverage in the UK. The final international fixtures before this year’s Rugby World Cup, feature all Six Nations sides: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy, and France.

In addition to the Six Nations teams, the Southern Hemisphere powerhouses Australia, and World Champions South Africa will also feature, alongside, Japan, Fiji, Samoa, Romania, and Georgia, providing a blockbuster set of fixtures for fans to look forward to.

Prime Video will broadcast 13 Summer Nations Series fixtures from Saturday 5th August through to Sunday 27th August, featuring:

• Saturday 5th August: Scotland v France

• Saturday 5th August: Wales v England

• Saturday 5th August: Ireland v Italy

• Saturday 12th August: England v Wales

• Saturday 12th August: France v Scotland

• Saturday 19th August: Wales v South Africa

• Saturday 19th August: Ireland v England

• Saturday 19th August: Italy v Romania

• Saturday 19th August: France v Fiji

• Saturday 26th August: Scotland v Georgia

• Saturday 26th August: Italy v Japan

• Saturday 26th August: Ireland v Samoa

• Sunday 27th August: France v Australia

Prime Video has been the UK broadcast partner of the annual Autumn Nations Series since 2021, which is organised by Six Nations Rugby, and has become one of the most popular annual experiences on the international rugby calendar.

The Autumn Series makes way for Rugby World Cup this year, but before the tournament kicks off, the Summer Nations Series offers another opportunity for fans to enjoy some of the biggest names in rugby, with coverage on Prime Video in the UK.

Prime members will be able to watch the Summer Nations Series anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, games consoles, on Virgin’s V6 TV Box, the TalkTalk TV set top box, Sky Q, Apple TV, Chromecast, BT TV, or online at www.amazon.co.uk/primevideo.

In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost to a Prime membership.

New customers can find out more at amazon.co.uk/prime and subscribe to a free 30-day trial.