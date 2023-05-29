Ireland To Face France In Marseille In Guinness Six Nations

Six Nations Rugby have today confirmed that France will play their 2024 Guinness Six Nations matches outside of Paris, kicking off with a Friday night clash against Ireland in Marseille at the Orange Velodrome.

The Orange Velodrome is home to Olympique de Marseille and is one of the most iconic sporting venues in Europe, with a capacity of 67,394.

Fans can also look forward to a fascinating fixture between les Bleus and Italy at the Decathlon Arena in Lille in Round 3.

Then, on Super Saturday, France fans in Lyon will get to see the latest edition of a classic Guinness Six Nations rivalry when Fabien Galthié’s side bring their Championship to a close against England at Groupama Stadium.

Les Bleus have played all of their home games at the Stade de France since the Five Nations became six in 2000, with the exception of a clash with Italy in 2018, which took place in Marseille.