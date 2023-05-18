Energia All Ireland League Award Winners 2023 Announced

Energia, title sponsor of the All-Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have announced the winners of the Energia AIL awards. The awards follow a stellar season which culminated in attendance at the Energia AIL Men’s Division 1A Final in Aviva Stadium reaching a record 8,642, an increase of 50% on the 2022 final.

The Men’s Division 1A Player of the Season, Caolan Dooley, starred in the final with a 30-point haul in an emphatic win over Clontarf Rugby Club. Dooley also won Player of the Match in that game and received plaudits from the likes of Ronan O’Gara following a stunning kicking display. The Women’s Player of the Season, Michelle Claffey enjoyed a tremendous season, having led Blackrock College RFC to victory over Railway Union RFC in the Energia AIL Women’s division.

The Energia ‘Possibilities’ award went to Wicklow RFC. Having managed 5 wins and 23 tries in the 21/22 season the Wicklow RFC Senior Women’s AIL team scored 63 tries, won 10 and drew 1 in 22/23, winning the AIL conference and the AIL shield.

Clubs from across Ireland were invited to nominate members or volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty and David Hicks from De La Salle Palmerstown, was awarded the Community Hero Award. The nominees for this award have provided years of service and have volunteered for the betterment of their club many times, at all levels and over a wide range of tasks on and off the pitch. Nominations were sought from clubs around the island, with a huge quantity received.The Community Hero awards were nominated by club members and supporters of the league.

Managing Director at Energia, Gary Ryan said:

“On behalf of Energia, I’d like to congratulate the award winners and thank all of you who attended the awards, showing your appreciation for the players and volunteers that have made for a stellar season. We are looking forward to seeing all the players back on the field for what I’m sure will be another gripping Energia AIL season.”

Commenting on the Energia AIL Awards, John Robinson, President of the IRFU said: “On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to extend a mighty congratulations to the winner of each award, and my thanks to all who attended this evening. Furthermore, my thanks to Energia for their support and promotion of the Energia All-Ireland League as title sponsor. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming years, and truly appreciate their efforts in delivering the Energia AIL Awards.”

This year’s awards were presented by The Club Scene Podcast host, Daragh Frawley, celebrating the action both on and off the pitch and highlighted some of the real skill, talent, and incredible rugby we have seen from the players this season.

Energia AIL Player of the Season Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player Of The Season 2022/23: Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player Of The Season 2022/23: Caolan Dooley (Terenure College RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player Of The Season 2022/23: Ryan O’Neill (City Of Armagh RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player Of The Season 2022/23: David Whitten (Queen’s University RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player Of The Season 2022/23: Michael Doyle (Greystones RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player Of The Season 2022/23: Rhys O’Donnell (Instonians RFC)

Energia AIL Coach of the Season Awards

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach Of The Season 2022/23: Jason Moreton (Wicklow RFC)

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division Coach Of The Season 2022/23: Chris Parker (City Of Armagh RFC)

Energia AIL Community Hero Award

David Hicks (De La Salle Palmerstown)

Energia AIL Possibilities Award

Wicklow RFC

Energia AIL Referee of the Season Award

Peter Martin (Queen’s University)

Energia AIL Club Scene Award

Cork Constitution FC