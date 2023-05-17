Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad Named For World Series Finale In London

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, has been named for this weekend’s 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series finale in London.

Head Coach James Topping has made five changes to his 13-player squad for the season-ending London Sevens at Twickenham, with Ireland Men now building towards the European Games in June, where a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics is on the line for the tournament winner.

Harry McNulty continues as captain for the 11th and final stop of the 2023 Series, as Chay Mullins, Matthew McDonald, Hugo Lennox, Dylan O’Grady and the fit again Gavin Mullin join the squad following last weekend’s sixth place finish in Toulouse.

Currently sitting eighth in the overall World Series rankings, Ireland Men will be bidding for a positive finish to the season as they turn their focus to the European Games in Krakow later in the summer.

Ireland have been paired in Pool B alongside Argentina, Fiji and Japan, with Topping’s side getting their London Sevens campaign underway against Fiji on Saturday morning (10.23am).

You can watch all the action from London on the World Rugby Sevens Series website and app.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC London Sevens, Twickenham Stadium, Saturday, May 20 – Sunday, May 21, 2023):

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC) (capt)

Chay Mullins (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht/IQ Rugby)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Matthew McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/IQ Rugby)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC)

Sean Galvin (Lansdowne FC)

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Schedule – HSBC London Sevens:

Saturday, May 20 –

Ireland Men v Fiji – 10.23am

Ireland Men v Japan – 1.31pm

Ireland Men v Argentina – 5.35pm

Sunday, May 21 –