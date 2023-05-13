Leinster Junior Men Finish Unbeaten To Claim Interpro Series
Leinster are IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Champions after a 45-21 win at Munster ensured they finished their campaign unbeaten with three wins from three. Ulster were in the hunt for the championship themselves on the last day of action and finish second after an impressive win in Connemara.
Saturday May 13th:
IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series 2023
MUNSTER 21 LEINSTER 45, Waterford City RFC
Scorers: Munster: Tries: Conor Kavanagh, Adam Sheehan, Dave Shannon Cons: Josef O’Connor 2
Leinster: Tries: Ciaran Hennessy 2, Robbie Vallejo 2, Graham Reynolds, Wes Shirley, Mikey Russell, Jake McDonald; Con: Craig Millar; Pen: Craig Millar
HT: Munster 7 Leinster 13
MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN: Ronan O’Brien (Kanturk RFC), Jesse Smith (Charleville & District RFC), Willie Walsh (Waterpark RFC), Craig O’Connell (Old Christians RFC), Eoin O’Sullivan (Kanturk RFC), Josef O’Connor (Fethard & District RFC), Conor Kavanagh (Fethard & District RFC); Noel Roche (Waterpark RFC) (C), Colin Slater (Thomond RFC), Jordan O’Donnell (Thomond RFC), Olan Deane (Clonakilty RFC), Ruarí O’Donnell (St. Mary’s RFC), Mark O’Connell (Kinsale RFC), Ryain Ahern (Thomond RFC), Conor Horan (Waterpark RFC). Replacements from: Cathal O’Regan (Clonakilty RFC), TJ Relihan (Newcastle West RFC), James Connell O’Brien (Bandon RFC), Ciaran Vaughan (Kanturk RFC), Adam Sheehan (Skibbereen RFC), Josh Brady (Bandon RFC), Jack O’Connell (Crosshaven RFC), Dave Shannon (Skibbereen RFC), Stephen Hyland (St. Mary’s RFC), Ryan O’Connell (Old Christians RFC), Jake Madigan (Charleville & District RFC).
LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN: 15. Eoin Duffy (Boyne RFC), 14. Ciaran Fennessy (Athy RFC), 13. Mikey Russell (Clondalkin RFC), 12. Mark Kehoe (Gorey RFC), 11. Robbie Vallejo (Boyne RFC), 10. Craig Miller (Athy RFC) (CAPTAIN), 9. Tristan Brady (Monkstown FC)
, 1. Michael Tracey (Roscrea RFC), 2. Graham Reynolds (Balbriggan RFC), 3. Robert Farrell (Dundalk RFC), 4. Wes Carter (Kilkenny RFC), 5. Wes Shirley (Co. Carlow FC), 6. Ruadhán McDonnell (Monkstown FC), 7. Zach Jungmann (Seapoint RFC), 8. John Dever (Monkstown FC). Replacements:16. Sean Arrowsmith (Dundalk RFC), 17. Rob Scully (Cill Dara RFC, 18. Hugh Carolan (Boyne RFC), 19. Benny McManus (Longford RFC), 20. Gary Dunne (Kilkenny RFC), 21. Paulie Tolofua (DLSP FC), 22. Jake McDonald (Kilkenny RFC), 23. Garrett Fitzgerald (Tullow RFC).
CONNACHT 20 ULSTER 43, Connemara RFC
Scorers: Connacht: Try: #7, #11, #19; Con: #13, Pen: #13
Ulster: Tries: Kieran Donaghy, Paul Armstrong, Stephen Corr, Davey Graham 2, Callum Smyton, Stuart Wightman, Con: David Maxwell 4
HT: Connacht 8 Ulster 17
CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN: TBC
ULSTER JUNIOR MEN: 1 Kieran Donaghy – Lurgan RFC, 2 Matthew Coulter (C) – Ballyclare RFC, 3 Angus Cunningham – Lurgan RFC, 4 Callum Foreman – Cooke RFC, 5 David Stinson – Clogher Valley RFC, 6 Will Scott – Ballymoney RFC, 7 Callum Smyton – Clogher Valley RFC, 8 Stephen Corr – City of Derry RFC, 9 Gerard Treanor – Monaghan RFC, 10 David Maxwell – Clogher Valley RFC, 11 Davey Graham – City of Derry RFC, 12 Nathan Burns – CIYMS RFC, 13 Paul Armstrong – Clogher Valley RFC, 14 Connor Phillips – Cooke RFC, 15 Andrew Rutledge – Dromore RFC
Replacements: 16 Rory Stewart* – Dromore RFC, 17 Neil Henderson- Clogher Valley RFC, 18 Adam Barron – Ballyclare RFC, 19 Toby Mannus – Cooke RFC, 20 Reuben McCreery – Lurgan RFC, 21 Peter Gillespie* – Ballyclare RFC, 22 Charlie Williamson – Lurgan RFC, 23 Stuart Wightman – Lisburn RFC
*Denotes New Cap