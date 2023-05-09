Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad Ready For Action In Toulouse

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action in Toulouse this weekend, as the 2023 Men’s Series reaches its penultimate destination at Stade Ernest Wallon.

James Topping‘s side go into the 10th leg of World Series action in ninth place in the overall standings and will be bidding for a strong finish to the campaign over the next two weekends in Toulouse and London.

The 13-player squad touched down in France on Monday to finalise preparations for this weekend’s action which will see Ireland Men go head-to-head with Samoa, Australia and Japan in Pool D (12-14 May).

Topping’s side will be hoping to build momentum heading into June’s European Games in Krakow, where Olympic qualification will be on the line for the winner of the tournament.

Ireland open their France Sevens campaign against Samoa on Friday morning (11.45am Irish time) before facing Australia (4.04pm) later in the day. They conclude the Pool stages against Japan on Saturday (10.37am Irish time).

Uncapped Sean Galvin is in line for his World Series debut while Olympians Jack Kelly, Billy Dardis and Bryan Mollen return to the squad having missed last month’s action in Singapore.

You can watch all the action on the World Rugby Sevens Series website and app, while there will be live updates throughout the weekend on the Irish Rugby Twitter and Instagram channels.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (HSBC France Sevens, Stade Ernest Wallon, Friday, May 12 – Sunday, May 14, 2023):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC)

Sean Galvin (Lansdowne FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Liam McNamara (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Schedule –HSBC France Sevens:

Friday, May 12 –

Ireland Men v Samoa – 12.45pm local time/11.45am Irish time

Ireland Men v Australia – 5.04pm local time/4.04pm Irish time

Saturday, May 13 –

Ireland Men v Japan – 11.37am local time/10.37am Irish time.

Saturday, May 14 –