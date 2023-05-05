Jump to main content

Greg McWilliams Vacates Role

News

5th May 2023 15:00

By Editor

2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations Championship Round 5, The DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland 29/4/2023 Scotland Women vs Ireland Women A view of the Ireland changing room ahead of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can today confirm that Greg McWilliams has left his role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s XV by mutual consent and with immediate effect.

The remainder of the current management team will remain in situ and John McKee will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised.

The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future. The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him.