Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week
The BKT United Rugby Championship reaches the quarter-final stage and the Energia All-Ireland League season comes to a close with promotion, relegation and the Division 1A title all on the line.
Friday, May 5 –
BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final:
Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm
Saturday, May 6 –
BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Finals:
Leinster v Cell C Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5pm
Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium, 7.35pm
Energia All-Ireland League –
Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:
Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park back pitch, 2.30pm
Men’s Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Blackrock College v MU Barnhall, Stradbrook, 2.30pm
Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:
UL Bohemians v Dungannon, Annacotty, 2.30pm
Men’s Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:
Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick, 2.30pm
IRFU Men’s Junior Interprovincial Championship – Round 2:
Leinster v Connacht, Portlaoise RFC, 2.30pm
Ulster v Munster, Inishowen RFC, 2.30pm
Sunday, May 7 –
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final:
Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm