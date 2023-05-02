Jump to main content

Ireland

Irish Rugby Fixtures This Week

News

2nd May 2023 10:00

By Editor

Lorna Danaher, Harrison Brewer, Matt Darcy and John Robinson 24/4/2023

Energia Sponsorship Manager Lorna Danaher, Terenure College captain Harrison Brewer, Clontarf skipper Matt D'Arcy and IRFU President John Robinson ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The BKT United Rugby Championship reaches the quarter-final stage and the Energia All-Ireland League season comes to a close with promotion, relegation and the Division 1A title all on the line.

Friday, May 5 –

BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final:

Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 7.35pm

Saturday, May 6 –

BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Finals:

Leinster v Cell C Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5pm

Glasgow Warriors v Munster, Scotstoun Stadium, 7.35pm

Energia All-Ireland League –

Men’s Division 1A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:

Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park back pitch, 2.30pm

Men’s Division 1B Promotion Play-Off Final:

Blackrock College v MU Barnhall, Stradbrook, 2.30pm

Men’s Division 2A Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Final:

UL Bohemians v Dungannon, Annacotty, 2.30pm

Men’s Division 2B Promotion Play-Off Final:

Skerries v Bruff, Holmpatrick, 2.30pm

IRFU Men’s Junior Interprovincial Championship – Round 2:

Leinster v Connacht, Portlaoise RFC, 2.30pm

Ulster v Munster, Inishowen RFC, 2.30pm

Sunday, May 7 –

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Final:

Clontarf v Terenure College, Aviva Stadium, 3pm