Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Play-Off Semi-Finals Review

Clontarf and Terenure College will meet in a repeat of last year’s Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A final when this season’s title race is decided at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Play-Off Semi-Finals Results Round-Up

The Dublin rivals, the top two finishers in the table, won through to the decider in contrasting style, with reigning champions Clontarf edging out Young Munster 13-12 in a tense tussle at Castle Avenue.

The Lakelands Park faithful roared Terenure on to their second successive final appearance which was sealed by a 30-12 victory over Cork Constitution. Caolan Dooley kicked 20 points and Adam La Grue and Jordan Coghlan claimed a try each.

Cork Con gave themselves a mountain to climb when falling 18 points behind in wet conditions. Two early Dooley penalties gave Terenure the upper hand, both of them crisply struck from outside the 10-metre line.

‘Nure’s backs gave a glimpse of their attacking class in the 22nd minute when nice hands from Callum Smith and Colm de Buitléar, following an initial Dooley break, released full-back La Grue for the left corner.

Number 8 Coghlan crossed six minutes later, the hosts again finding space with first phase ball off a scrum. Con’s defence was missing sin-binned centre Niall Kenneally as Craig Adams went close before Coghlan crashed over for a full seven points.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jonny Holland’s men were unable to convert some late pressure into points before half-time, but replacement James Murphy barged over in the 49th minute – followed by an Aidan Moynihan conversion – to reduce the arrears to 18-7.

Kenneally and the Con forwards had started to chip away with some strong carries to generate quicker ruck ball. Pushing ‘Nure right back onto their own line, Murphy seized his chance to burrow over from a ruck, supported by Brendan Quinlan.

‘Nure, who are gunning for a League and Cup double, turned to Dooley to settle things down again. The winger’s reliable right boot banged over two more penalties – the second place-kick rewarding a big lineout drive – to leave 17 points in it with 13 minutes remaining.

Con did rally again with a Cathal O’Flaherty try in the left corner, their phase-building bringing them into try-scoring range and passes from Louis Kahn and David Hyland did the trick to set up the replacement lock.

Nonetheless, a late brace of Dooley kicks from 40-plus metres, with the final one coming on the back of a dominant scrum, ensured Sean Skehan’s side got the job done in clinical fashion.

Meanwhile, fourth place finishers Young Munster fell agonisingly short of dethroning Clontarf who relied on hooker Dylan Donnellan’s 22nd try of the season to reach their third straight league final.

The teams were locked level on six points apiece at the break, as full-backs Tadhg Bird and Conor Hayes landed two kicks each. The slippery ball made for a tight forwards-dominated contest and there was little in it.

A second Bird kick reward the home scrum on the half hour mark, and Munsters did leave points behind them despite levelling. A costly knock-on robbed them of a try-scoring position, while Hayes had two misses from the kicking tee.

The Cookies led 9-6 entering the final quarter, as Hayes was able to fire over brilliantly from 40 metres out to reward Ronan O’Sullivan’s breakdown work.

Both teams had to cope with yellow cards, the hosts losing Steve Crosbie and Munster Academy centre Fionn Gibbons was also binned. ‘Tarf seemed to react the better, winning a couple of scrum penalties to put themselves back on the front foot.

It was their ball-carrying power that propelled Donnellan over in the 63rd minute, his quick tap and surge to the line continuing his incredible try-scoring run.

The Galway-born front rower, who previously played for Biarritz Olympique and Yorkshire Carnegie, was also Division 1A’s top try scorer last year with 19 tries.

Bird tagged on a crucial conversion, and despite Hayes taking his tally to a dozen points with just over 10 minutes remaining, Munsters ran out of time as ‘Tarf booked a return trip to the Aviva.

Shannon moved within 80 minutes of retaining their top flight status after beating Old Wesley 24-6 in the promotion/relegation play-off semi-final.