McWilliams Names Ireland Team To Face Italy In TikTok Women’s Six Nations

McWilliams has made three changes to the starting XV for the Round 3 clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, with Lauren Delany, Anna McGann and Ailsa Hughes all starting in the Ireland backline.

Delany comes into the side at fullback in the back three alongside Aoife Doyle and Tash Behan, with McGann, who previously featured off the bench, joining Aoife Dalton in the midfield for her maiden Test start.

In the half backs, Hughes is selected at scrum-half for her first appearance of the Championship, partnering her Leinster team-mate Dannah O’Brien at out-half.

McWilliams has named an unchanged pack for the visit to Italy, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney continuing in the front row. Captain Nichola Fryday partners Sam Monaghan in the second row, while Dorothy Wall, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird are retained in the back row.

On the replacements bench, Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor and Brittany Hogan provide the reinforcements up front, with Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Irwin and Méabh Deely completing the Match Day 23.