McWilliams Names Ireland Team To Face Italy In TikTok Women’s Six Nations
Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Saturday’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Parma (kick-off 4.45pm – live on Virgin Media Two/BBC iPlayer).
McWilliams has made three changes to the starting XV for the Round 3 clash at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, with Lauren Delany, Anna McGann and Ailsa Hughes all starting in the Ireland backline.
Delany comes into the side at fullback in the back three alongside Aoife Doyle and Tash Behan, with McGann, who previously featured off the bench, joining Aoife Dalton in the midfield for her maiden Test start.
In the half backs, Hughes is selected at scrum-half for her first appearance of the Championship, partnering her Leinster team-mate Dannah O’Brien at out-half.
McWilliams has named an unchanged pack for the visit to Italy, with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney continuing in the front row. Captain Nichola Fryday partners Sam Monaghan in the second row, while Dorothy Wall, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird are retained in the back row.
On the replacements bench, Clara Nielson, Sadhbh McGrath, Kathryn Buggy, Hannah O’Connor and Brittany Hogan provide the reinforcements up front, with Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Vicky Irwin and Méabh Deely completing the Match Day 23.
IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Italy Women, 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchni, Saturday, April 15, kick-off 4.45pm):
Player/Club/Province/Caps –
15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) 19
14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 14
13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4
12. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht) 3
11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 4
10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 4
9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 17
1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 26
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 15
3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 7
4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 31
5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 12
6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 18
7. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby) 7
8. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster) 6
Replacements:
16. Clara Nielson (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby) 1
17. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry RFC/Cooke RFC/Ulster) 2
18. Kathryn Buggy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby) 1
19. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 16
20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 12
21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 6
22. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster) 3
23. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 4