TikTok Women’s Six Nations Fixtures Confirmed For 2024

The 2024 TikTok Women’s Six Nations fixtures have been confirmed. With anticipation for this year’s Championship building, Six Nations Rugby was committed to giving fans the best possible chance to look forward to the following years edition of the women’s competition.

For the 2024 Championship, fans will have access to all the action, with vast international coverage now spanning 157 territories, and host broadcast partnerships continuing to serve fans in domestic markets with comprehensive coverage. Through a combination of linear broadcast and streamed services, the 2024 TikTok Women’s Six Nations is set to build on the continued growth of its audience.

Five rounds of fixtures will kick off on the 23rd of March 2024, with France hosting Ireland, before Wales welcome Scotland. England then travel to Italy on Sunday 24th March, to close out the first round of games.

Round two, which takes place over Easter weekend, includes one of rugby’s greatest rivalries, with Wales playing England away. Round three kicks off with a bang, with Scotland hosting England. Scotland then travel to Italy in round four, before Super Saturday on the 27th of April, for round five, sees Wales welcome Italy, Ireland play Scotland and France hosting England in a blockbuster final round of games to close out the 2024 Championship.

There is no stopping the trajectory of women’s sport, and the TikTok Women’s Six Nations is an integral player in the movement to put the women’s game on the best possible platform to thrive.

Through a combination of its own moment in the sporting calendar, extensive broadcast coverage and the full force of Six Nations Rugby channels offering fans every opportunity to engage with the TikTok Women’s Six Nations. Nearly 100% growth in owned social channel followers, driving 445% increase in video views in 2022 shows the huge appetite and engagement with the women’s Championship, and the commitment from Six Nations Rugby is to drive this growth onwards.

Commenting on the 2024 TikTok Women’s Six Nations, Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby commented: