Three Ireland Players Shortlisted For Player Of The Championship

Ireland’s Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan have been shortlisted for the Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship thanks to their stadnout performances throughout the Championship.

Ireland claimed their first Grand Slam at the home of Irish Rugby in round five of the Guinness Six Nations and retain our place as the number one ranked team in world rugby. Three of the players who have been deemed instrumental in this achievement have earned a place on of this years Guinness Six Nations Player of The Championship shortlist.

Last year’s Grand Slam winners, France, took this year’s Championship title to the wire and remain second in the world rankings, and a trio of French players have also been named on the shortlist for the Player of The Championship award. The French nominees include last year’s winner, scrum half Antoine Dupont who is in contention for his third Player of The Championship accolade.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Thomas Ramos, the France full back, and winger Damian Penaud, complete the list of six names that will be put to a fan vote across Six Nations Rugby channels this week, to determine the winner of the award.

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations Player of The Championship shortlist is based on nominations from international media, spanning each of the six nations competing in the Championship, as well as factoring in votes from fans for the players they want to see in the Team of The Championship, which closed voting on the Sunday following round five concluding.

Fans are now asked to vote for their Guinness Six Nations Player of The Championship, with voting open across Six Nations Rugby social and digital channels. Voting will be open from Monday 20th March, until 18:00 (GMT) on Wednesday 22nd March.

The winner of the Guinness Six Nations Player of The Championship will be announced on Friday 24th March, alongside the Team of The Championship.