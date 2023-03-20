IRFU Launch Inclusive Facilities Grant Scheme

A new IRFU funded scheme has been launched to support clubs in making their facilities more inclusive for the growing needs of their community.

Clubs may now apply for part funding of facilities development through the IRFU Inclusive Facilities Grant Scheme up to a maximum grant of €100,000.

The scheme is live and applications are being accepted on an ongoing basis.

An IRFU Inclusive Facilities Upgrade Guide has been produced to assist clubs in the project management of works. There is also a guide for clubs on how to apply for the grant itself.

A digital version of both documents is being issued to club honorary secretaries and is available to download at https://www.irishrugby.ie/facilitiesupgradescheme

Inclusivity is a core value of the IRFU Spirit Of Rugby Charter, underpinned by the belief that rugby can be a sport of choice for all.

Speaking about the funding, Yvonne Comer of the IRFU Inclusive Facilities Working Group said:

“This is a milestone initiative for Irish Rugby.”

“It’s about acknowledging the importance of inclusivity in a sustainable future for Irish Rugby. We’re backing our clubs to actively welcome more diverse membership by incentivising development with additional funding.

“Even relatively simple upgrades can have a significant impact on what the rugby experience is like for new and prospective members. In launching this scheme, we want to see clubs having those conversations and making those plans that can lead to real change.”

The scheme is funded by proceeds of lands at Newlands, Co. Dublin, as per the commitment that a portion of proceeds from the sale would be provided for new club and playing facilities development programmes.

To further assist clubs in accessing IRFU Inclusive Facilities funding, all clubs are invited to attend an information briefing webinar on Thursday March 23rd at 1pm.

IRFU National Rugby Development Manager David Keane says:

“This scheme is designed to be accessible and equitable for all clubs and we want to make it easy for clubs who take the next step in making their facilities more inclusive.

“The Expression of Interest Form offers clubs the chance to reach out pre-application and get an understanding of where current or planned projects would fit within the scheme.”

“If clubs would like to know more before they engage with the process, this week’s webinar will walk them through the process while signposting to other funding streams available. There are clear examples of what good looks like in this area and we’ll be keen to showcase them also.”

Expression Of Interest:

The IRFU are currently inviting expressions of interest in the scheme. The purpose is to:

Allow clubs to register their interest in availing of funds through the scheme.

Help clubs to understand how far along they might be in their planning process.

To gather information for the IRFU on the number of clubs interested in making a grant application under the scheme and the likely timing of their project and grant drawdown.

EOI forms must be submitted in an official capacity by a club committee/executive.

Expression Of Interest Submission Link: https://bit.ly/IRFU-EOI-GRANT

IRFU Webinar: Information Briefing On IRFU Inclusive Facilities Grant Scheme

Thursday March 23rd, 13:00 – 13:40

Registration in advance via Eventbrite

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/IRFU-Inclusive-Facilities

Webinar Schedule:

Introduction – Greg Barrett (IRFU Senior Vice President)

Key Considerations – Yvonne Comer (IRFU Inclusive Facilities Working Group)

IRFU Inclusive Facilities Grant Scheme Overview (David Keane (IRFU Rugby Development Manager)

Making The Most Of Public Funding – Garrett Tubridy (Head Of Corporate & International Affairs)

What Good Looks Like: Working Examples of Inclusive Facilities

Frequently Asked Questions

Webinar Notes: