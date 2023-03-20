Draw Made For Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Finals
The draw has been made for the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Finals.
The penultimate round is scheduled for Sunday April 2nd with 1pm kick-offs.
Sunday April 2nd 2023
Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Finals
Tullamore v Skibbereen, Spollanstown 1pm.
Enniskillen v Queen’s University/MU Barnhall, Mullaghmeen, 1pm.
Enniskillen edged out Sligo in yesterday’s quarter-final and await the winners of Queen’s University and MU Barnhall in the last four. Queen’s University will host the student derby at Dub Lane this Saturday March 25th with a 5pm kick-off to facilitate a double-header with their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A fixture.
Skibbereen’s reward for their strong quarter-final showing is a trip to Tullamore. Having received a bye in the opening round, it will be the Offaly women’s first outing in the tournament.
The inaugural final will take place at a neutral venue on Sunday April 16th.
Sunday March 19th 2023
Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Finals
SLIGO 7 ENNISKILLEN 15, Hamilton Park
SKIBBEREEN 61 v WESTPORT 5, Mill Road
TULLAMORE v BYE
Click Here For A Results Round-Up From The Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Quarter-Finals.
Saturday March 25th 2023
Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Finals
Queen’s University v MU Barnhall, Dub Lane, 17:00