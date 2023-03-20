Draw Made For Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Finals

The draw has been made for the 2022/23 Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Finals.

The penultimate round is scheduled for Sunday April 2nd with 1pm kick-offs.

Sunday April 2nd 2023

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Semi-Finals

Tullamore v Skibbereen, Spollanstown 1pm.

Enniskillen v Queen’s University/MU Barnhall, Mullaghmeen, 1pm.

Enniskillen edged out Sligo in yesterday’s quarter-final and await the winners of Queen’s University and MU Barnhall in the last four. Queen’s University will host the student derby at Dub Lane this Saturday March 25th with a 5pm kick-off to facilitate a double-header with their Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A fixture.

Skibbereen’s reward for their strong quarter-final showing is a trip to Tullamore. Having received a bye in the opening round, it will be the Offaly women’s first outing in the tournament.

The inaugural final will take place at a neutral venue on Sunday April 16th.

Sunday March 19th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

SLIGO 7 ENNISKILLEN 15, Hamilton Park

SKIBBEREEN 61 v WESTPORT 5, Mill Road

TULLAMORE v BYE

Click Here For A Results Round-Up From The Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Quarter-Finals.

Saturday March 25th 2023

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

Queen’s University v MU Barnhall, Dub Lane, 17:00