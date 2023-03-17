Irish Rugby Lends Support to Down Syndrome Ireland’s “Lots of Socks” Campaign

The Ireland Men’s Senior Team donned Down Syndrome Ireland’s “Lots of Socks” as they took to the field for their Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium on the eve of the final round of the Guinness Six Nations Championships.

Ireland super fan Donna Malone was at Captain’s Run to lend her support and cheer on the team as they prepare for the big match.

The Lots Of Socks campaign is to raise awareness about Down syndrome and some much-needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland. Down Syndrome Ireland is asking people to show their support on World Down Syndrome Day (21st March) by everyone wearing colourful, eye-catching and/or mismatched fun socks and to share pictures across social media using the hashtag #LotsOfSocks4DSI

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated annually on the 21st of March and is a global awareness day. The date is set on the 21st day of the 3rd month as a representation of the extra copy of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome are born with.

Donations are always needed and welcome as Down Syndrome Ireland are heavily reliant on the generosity of the general public to continue providing essential support services to people with Down syndrome and their families throughout Ireland. For more visit https://downsyndrome.ie/