Highlights & Reaction: Energia Bateman Cup Final 2022/23

Terenure College RFC are celebrating their first taste of All-Ireland success at senior men’s level after Friday’s victory over Buccaneers in the Energia Bateman Cup.

ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP FINAL:

TERENURE COLLEGE 71 BUCCANEERS 13, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Craig Adams 2, Alan Bennie, Adam La Grue 3, Niall Lalor 2, Sam Coghlan Murray, Harrison Brewer, Conor McCormack; Cons: Caolan Dooley 7, James Thornton

Buccaneers: Try: Robert Teape; Con: Michael Hanley; Pens: Michael Hanley, Stephen Mannion

HT: Terenure College 31 Buccaneers 6

Speaking after the game, ‘Nure Head Coach Sean Skehan told IrishRugby.ie:

“We were really motivated to play to the best of our ability. We’ve been going for 83 years and we’ve never one a first grade All-Ireland tournament like that.

“We wanted to put in a performance that people would be proud of, especially after how our community rallied around us to get the game played. We had over 50 people out clearing snow off the pitch and it’s very special that the first team were able to represent them so well after. I think the whole place is on a journey with us.

Obviously we’re trying to win a couple more trophies before the end of the season so we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing. Luckily we didn’t take any major knocks.

We have to reset ourselves now for a big run-in. We’ve got three games to try and secure a home semi-final in the Energia All-Ireland League and maybe even finish top of the table, which we haven’t done as club before.”

“We’re very ambitious. It’s great to win one. On top of the Leinster league, we’re in the Leinster Senior Cup final and this is a big training week for us.”