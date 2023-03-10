Sexton Returns To Captain Ireland At Murrayfield

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton returns to the side to face Scotland this Sunday at BT Murrayfield in Round 4 of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship (Kick-off 3pm).

Sexton missed the Round 3 fixture in Rome against Italy having picked up a knock against France in the previous round. Sexton is currently seven points behind the all-time leading Six Nations points scorer, fellow Irishman Ronan O’Gara (557 Six Nations points).

Conor Murray is also restored to the starting line up having impressed off the bench against Italy. In the midfield, Bundee Aki shifts to inside centre with Garry Ringrose returning to the starting line-up. The back three that has started every game of this Championship campaign lines out again with Hugo Keenan at full-back and Mack Hansen and James Lowe on the wings.

Up front, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are introduced to the front row to join Andrew Porter.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson lock down at second row with Peter O’Mahony starting at blindside flanker, Caelan Doris shifting to number eight and Josh van der Flier lining out at openside.

Cian Healy, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw are included amongst the replacements alongside Ronan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne.

IRELAND team to play Scotland – Round 4, 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championships,

BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Sunday 12th March, 2023, KO 15.00 (IST):

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps

2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures & Results:

Wales 10 IRELAND 34

Principality Stadium, Saturday 4th February 2023

IRELAND 32 France 19

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 11th February 2023

Italy 20 IRELAND 34

Stadio Olimpico, Saturday 25th February 2023

Scotland v IRELAND

Sunday 12th March 2023, KO 15:00 (IST)

RTE TV / BBC / RTE Radio / BBC Radio

IRELAND v England

Saturday 18th March 2023, KO 17:00 (IST)

VIRGIN / ITV / RTE Radio / BBC Radio