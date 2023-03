Energia Bateman Cup Final: Terenure College v Buccaneers

A novel final pairing ensures a new Energia Bateman Cup winner will be crowned at Lakelands Park where Terenure College play host to Division 1B outfit Buccaneers.

ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP FINAL: Friday, March 10

TERENURE COLLEGE v BUCCANEERS, Lakelands Park, 7.30pm (IrishRugby.ie Live Stream)

Join us for live coverage of the game with broadcaster Dan Mooney and former Ireland international Michelle Claffey.

 

Energia All-Ireland League Form – Terenure College: WWWWWWWWLWWLLWW; Buccaneers: LWWWWWWWLWLWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Caolan Dooley 97; Tries: Craig Adams 12; Buccaneers: Points: Michael Hanley 95; Tries: Josh O’Connor 11

Recent Bateman Cup Finals –

2011 – Bruff 24 Dungannon 18

2012 – Garryowen 24 Ballymena 6

2013 – Cork Constitution 24 St. Mary’s College 19

2014 – Cork Constitution 19 UCD 6

2015 – Cork Constitution 24 Clontarf 9

2016 – Galwegians 19 Cork Constitution 38

2017 – Old Belvedere 13 Cork Constitution 18

2018 – Cork Constitution 12 Lansdowne 32

2019 – Garryowen 45 City of Armagh 21

2020 – Lansdowne & Cork Constitution declared joint winners due to Covid-19-affected season

2022 – Lansdowne 46 Young Munster 13

Paths To The Final –

TERENURE COLLEGE:

Leinster Senior Cup

– won 45-0 v Tullamore away

– won 39-22 v Clontarf home

– walkover win v Navan away

– won 20-18 v Lansdowne (final at Lakelands Park)

Bateman Cup semi-final

– won 21-11 v Young Munster home

BUCCANEERS:

Connacht Senior Cup

– won 31-7 v Galway Corinthians away

– won 22-5 v Sligo home

– won 25-5 v Ballina (final at the Sportsground)

Bateman Cup semi-final

– won 45-21 v Queen’s University home

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Sam Coghlan Murray, Stephen O’Neill, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; James Thornton, Alan Bennie; Campbell Classon, Levi Vaughan, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Mick Melia, Adam Melia, Niall Lalor, Jordan Coghlan.

Replacements: Robbie Smyth, Marcus Hanan, Andy Keating, Matthew Caffrey, Luke Clohessy, Callum Smith, Colm de Buitléar, AN Other.

BUCCANEERS: Andrew Evans; Harry Balsiger, Conor Fitzgibbon, Stephen Mannion, Ross Murphy Sweeney; Michael Hanley, Frankie Hopkins; James Kelly, Steveni Lombard, Martin Staunton (capt), Fionn McDonnell, Ruairi Byrne, Sean O’Connell, Cathal Walsh, Ryan O’Meara.

Replacements: Oisin Dolan, Charlie Byrne, Cian Daly, Luke Balsiger, Mathias O’Neill, Jack Scouler, Robert Teape.