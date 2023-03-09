Aviva Ireland Ambassador Peter O’Mahony Launches ‘The Best Seat In The House’ Campaign

Aviva Ireland ambassador and Irish Rugby international Peter O’Mahony today launched the ‘Best Seat in the House’ campaign in Aviva Stadium, where sporting fans from all over Ireland have the chance to win a VIP experience to every game in Aviva Stadium from now until the end of July 2023.

The prize includes, two premium matchday tickets to every game in Aviva Stadium until the end of July 2023, a once-off €1,000 prepaid credit card, a signed Irish football and rugby jersey, matchday earpieces and match programmes.

The upcoming games in Aviva Stadium for which the winner will receive two premium matchday tickets include the final home game in the Guinness Six Nations Championship, the European Professional Club Rugby Challenge Cup Final, the final of the Heineken Champions Cup, an international soccer friendly match and two EUFA Euro 2024 Qualifier matches.

For more information and to enter visit: aviva.ie/bestseatinthehouse

Speaking at the announcement, Brian O’Neill, Head of Communications, Sponsorship & Sustainability at Aviva Ireland, said: “We are delighted to launch our ‘Best Seat in the House’ campaign that we are certain will appeal hugely to sporting fans throughout the country. Aviva Ireland insures homes throughout the country as sports fans watch the match and, we insure your car on the way to the Home of Irish Rugby and Soccer, Aviva Stadium. As proud sponsor of Aviva Stadium, we are proud to be able to offer such a fantastic prize to Irish sports fans. We’re looking forward to hearing where everyone’s ‘best seat in the house’ is to watch their favourite sporting moments as they support their sporting heroes in green”.

Commenting on the launch of the competition, Aviva Ireland ambassador Peter O’Mahony, said: “I’m delighted to launch such a great competition for Aviva Ireland today. I have no doubt that the prize will be much sought after.

Growing up, this would have been something I could have only dreamed of winning. I’m looking forward to seeing the winner support us in our final game of the Six Nations Championship against England next weekend. Get your entries in now!”

