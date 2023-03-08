IRFU Consultation Process On Tackle Behaviour In Amateur Game

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has today announced a consultation process of education and engagement with our stakeholders, that explores potential law trial initiatives designed to review tackle behaviours, reduce head-on-head contact and ultimately lower occurrences of head injuries (including concussion) in the amateur game. Thereafter the IRFU can opt into a World Rugby global trial next season.

The IRFU Rugby Development and Medical Departments have been actively monitoring existing law trials in this area, and in January 2023 were formally directed by the IRFU Union Committee to proceed with a community consultation process.

IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said: “With the initial phases of internal briefings and reviews now complete, I wish to advise that we are now entering the community consultation phase of this process. It is our view that a discussion is needed across the entire Irish Rugby community to look at the evidence, explore opportunities and recognises our duty of care to our players.”

For full details click HERE