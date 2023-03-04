Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 15 Results Round-Up
Instonians have been promoted to Men’s Division 2B of the Energia All-Ireland League with three games to spare after a 56-7 win over Ballina. The eight-try performance is their 15th consecutive bonus point win in Division 2C leaving them with 75 points out of a possible 75 at the top of the table.
Queen’s University went back to the top of Division 2A while Old Belvedere are up to 2nd in Division 1B after their 34-7 win at home to Buccaneers.
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A:
Ballynahinch 36 Dublin University 15, – Watch it back on Irish Rugby YouTube.
Garryowen 21 Cork Constitution 29, Dooradoyle
Lansdowne 10 Young Munster 15, Aviva Stadium
Shannon 3 Clontarf 33, Thomond Park
UCD 10 Terenure College RFC 32 Belfield – Watch it back on UCD RFC YouTube
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B:
City of Armagh 23 St Marys College RFC 20, Palace Grounds
Highfield 21 Old Wesley 16, Woodleigh Park – Watch it back on Highfield RFC YouTube
Malone 32 Naas 17, Gibson Park
Old Belvedere 34 Buccaneers 7, Ollie Campbell Park – Watch it back on Old Belvedere TV YouTube
UCC 46 Banbridge 34, The Mardyke
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A:
Blackrock College RFC 27 v Queen’s University 28, Stradbrook
MU Barnhall 21 Cashel 17, Parsonstown
Navan 21 Old Crescent 22, Balreask Old
Nenagh Ormond 34 Ballymena 24, New Ormond Park
UL Bohemian 27 Dolphin 24, Annacotty
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B:
Belfast Harlequins 24 Greystones 12, Deramore Park
Galway Corinthians 7 Wanderers 20, Corinthian Park
Dungannon 35 v Enniscorthy 26, Stevenson Park
Malahide 27 Rainey Old Boys 20, Malahide
Sligo 36 Galwegians 22, Hamilton Park
Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C:
Bruff 15 Bangor 13, Kilballyowen Park
Clonmel 10 Skerries 18, Ardgaoithe
Instonians 56 Ballina 7, Shaws Bridge
Midleton 24 Tullamore 17, Towns Park
Sundays Well 49 Omagh Academicals 15, Musgrave Park
Energia All-Ireland Womens Cup Series:
Blackrock College RFC v UL Bohemian, at Stradbrook, 17.00;
Cooke v Railway Union, at Shaws Bridge, 17.00;
Galwegians v Old Belvedere, at Crowley Park, 17.00;
Suttonians v Wicklow, at JJ McDowell Park, 17.00;