Ireland

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 15 Results Round-Up

News

4th March 2023 16:26

By Editor

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B, Ollie Campbell Park, Dublin 4/3/2023 Old Belvedere vs Buccaneers Buccaneeers’ Ciaran Booth tackled by Micheal O'Kennedy and Kale Thatcher of Old Belvedere Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Instonians have been promoted to Men’s Division 2B of the Energia All-Ireland League with three games to spare after a 56-7 win over Ballina. The eight-try performance is their 15th consecutive bonus point win in Division 2C leaving them with 75 points out of a possible 75 at the top of the table.

Queen’s University went back to the top of Division 2A while Old Belvedere are up to 2nd in Division 1B after their 34-7 win at home to Buccaneers.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: 

Ballynahinch 36 Dublin University 15, – Watch it back on Irish Rugby YouTube.

Garryowen 21 Cork Constitution 29, Dooradoyle

Lansdowne 10 Young Munster 15, Aviva Stadium

Shannon 3 Clontarf 33, Thomond Park

UCD 10 Terenure College RFC 32 Belfield – Watch it back on UCD RFC YouTube 

 

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B: 

City of Armagh 23 St Marys College RFC 20, Palace Grounds

Highfield 21 Old Wesley 16, Woodleigh Park – Watch it back on Highfield RFC YouTube

Malone 32 Naas 17, Gibson Park

Old Belvedere 34 Buccaneers 7, Ollie Campbell Park – Watch it back on Old Belvedere TV YouTube 

UCC 46 Banbridge 34, The Mardyke

Queen’s University celebrate on the day they beat Blackrock College 28-17 to return to the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Div 2A. Credit/Copyright: John Crothers

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: 

Blackrock College RFC 27 v Queen’s University 28, Stradbrook

MU Barnhall 21 Cashel 17, Parsonstown

Navan 21 Old Crescent 22, Balreask Old

Nenagh Ormond 34 Ballymena 24, New Ormond Park

UL Bohemian 27 Dolphin 24, Annacotty

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B:

Belfast Harlequins 24 Greystones 12, Deramore Park

Galway Corinthians 7 Wanderers 20, Corinthian Park

Dungannon 35 v Enniscorthy 26, Stevenson Park

Malahide 27 Rainey Old Boys 20, Malahide

Sligo 36 Galwegians 22, Hamilton Park

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: 

Bruff 15 Bangor 13, Kilballyowen Park

Clonmel 10 Skerries 18, Ardgaoithe

Instonians 56 Ballina 7, Shaws Bridge

Midleton 24 Tullamore 17, Towns Park

Sundays Well 49 Omagh Academicals 15, Musgrave Park

 

Energia All-Ireland Womens Cup Series:

Blackrock College RFC v UL Bohemian, at Stradbrook, 17.00;

Cooke v Railway Union, at Shaws Bridge, 17.00;

Galwegians v Old Belvedere, at Crowley Park, 17.00;

Suttonians v Wicklow, at JJ McDowell Park, 17.00;