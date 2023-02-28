Ireland To Open 2024 Guinness Six Nations Away In France

Ireland will open their 2024 Guinness Six Nations campaign with a Friday night showdown against France, with Six Nations Rugby today confirming the fixtures for next year’s Championship.

The 2024 Championship will kick off on Friday, 2 February as Andy Farrell‘s Ireland travel to France to take on Les Bleus in a mouth-watering Round 1 encounter (Kick-off 8pm Irish time). Confirmation of the venue will follow shortly as Stade de France is unavailable as preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics get underway.

Ireland then have back-to-back home matches at Aviva Stadium in Round 2 and 3, with Italy visiting Dublin on Sunday, 11 February (Kick-off 3pm) and Wales providing the opposition at the Home of Irish Rugby on Saturday, 24 February (Kick-off 2.15pm).

A trip to Twickenham to face England awaits in Round 4 for Ireland on Saturday, 9 March (Kick-off 4.45pm), before concluding the Championship at home to Scotland at Aviva Stadium on Super Saturday, 16 March (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Commenting on the 2024 Guinness Six Nations fixtures, Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: “A constant of the Guinness Six Nations is the drama, unpredictable storylines, and rivalries playing out over five unmissable rounds of fixtures. This is what drives the sheer excitement fans have for this great Championship.

“We see it every year when the fixtures are confirmed. Fans, media, and players are talking about the games, the rivalries and debating the results. Thanks to our comprehensive broadcast partnerships and coverage, we can bring every moment of the Championship to fans all over the world, and it is exciting to help fans look forward to what is in store for 2024.”