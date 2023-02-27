Leo Cullen Signs Two-Year Deal to Stay at Leinster Rugby

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby have confirmed a two-year contract for Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen . Cullen, who won 221 caps for Leinster as a player, as well as 32 caps for Ireland, has been Head Coach since August 2015.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Leinster Rugby CEO Shane Nolan said,

“This is great news for all Leinster Rugby supporters. Since 2015, Leo has done a remarkable job as Head Coach of Leinster Rugby and securing his signature was one of my top priorities. The consistency and the leadership he displayed as a player, we see again as Head Coach in keeping Leinster Rugby competitive season after season.

“And he does that by surrounding himself with good people and by trusting the player pathway and the from the ground up model that we have developed here in Leinster through our clubs and our schools.

“I am delighted that he has agreed to stay on and I wish him all the very best for the run of games that we have left this season and for the two seasons beyond that. It’s an exciting time ahead and I am delighted that Leo is with us to drive the club forward.”

Cullen, who was captain of three Heineken Cup-winning squads, retired from playing at the end of the 2013/14 season but not before winning a PRO12 title in his final game at the RDS Arena against Glasgow Warriors.

He was initially appointed as Forwards Coach in the summer of 2014 under Matt O’Connor, before being appointed Head Coach a year later.

Cullen has led Leinster Rugby to a Champions Cup title in 2018 and to four PRO14/URC victories during his tenure. In June 2022, he was named the United Rugby Championship, Coach of the Year for the second time having previously won the award in 2018.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie, Cullen said, “It is a great honour for me to be asked to extend my time at Leinster Rugby. I feel very fortunate to able to work with such a brilliant group of people here.

“Many thanks to Shane Nolan, Guy Easterby and the Leinster Professional Game Board along with David Nucifora from the IRFU for their continued support and backing of me through this process. Also to my family and friends, who only show me love and support, thank you for all the sacrifices you make.

“We are entering a really exciting period of the season and we are all focussed on delivering our best in front of lots of people who have backed us all through our careers.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, commented, “The province is starting a new chapter next season with the loss of some influential voices in their environment, so it was important that Leo agreed to sign on for a further two years.

“He is a driving force behind a lot of the good work that goes on at Leinster and the stability and insight he brings will enable Leinster to transition successfully while also continuing to compete for honours and bring through new talent.”