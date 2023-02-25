Ireland 7s Top Pool At LA 7s To Book Quarter Final

The weather has been a key factor in the LA 7s as the rain poured down and delayed play at times. Ireland were drawn in Pool B alongside South Africa, Canada and Uruguay. They topped the Pool with three wins from three to book a quarter final spot against Australia.

Ireland scored first in the final Pool game against South Africa. An over the shoulder off load from skipper Harry McNulty put Dylan O’Grady through to run in and Billy Dardis duly added the extras. South Africa hit back from the kick off and Shilton Van Wyk powered over to leave it 7-5 to Ireland at the break.

The rain made handling difficult for both sides but Ireland kept their composure in the 2nd half and powerful run from Hugo Lennox set up McNulty for a pick and go. Using the conditions to his advantage the Ireland captain slid towards the line in the tackle and reached over to score. Dardis again added the two points.

It finished 14-5 despite strong South African pressure late in the 2nd half. Ireland go through unbeaten at the top of Pool B and will face Australia in the Quarter Finals.

Finals Day at #LA7s is going to be unreal 🔥#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/pUQuei8EMQ — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) February 26, 2023

Ireland opened their account with a 7-o win over Uruguay. A try from Andrew Smith and the Billy Dardis conversion the only score in the game. The Uruguyans went on to beat South Africa in their next game.

Next up was Canada and a Jordan Conroy hatrick helped the boys in green to a 22-0 win. Smith also touched down again and Dardis added a conversion to leave them top of the Pool going into the final round of games as the rain continued to fall.