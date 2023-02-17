Egan And Donnellan Continue To Top The Scoring Charts

Dublin University have fallen out of the top four in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, but their out-half Aran Egan remains a points-scoring machine for them.

Egan, who turned out for the Ireland Students team against France last week, returns to club action on Saturday and he is sitting at the top of the scoring charts on a mammoth 129 points after 12 rounds.

The only other player to crack 100 points so far is Ballynahinch place-kicker Greg Hutley (105 points), with Cork Constitution captain Aidan Moynihan (89) and Shannon number 10 Mike Cooke (85) the next players up.

As the regular season enters its final six rounds, Clontarf hooker Dylan Donnellan is the leading try scorer with 10. His latest score inspired the defending champions’ 29-24 bonus point win at leaders Terenure College.

However, Donnellan faces a tough challenge to be crowned the division’s top try scorer for a second year in a row. Dublin University speedster Ronan Quinn is currently just one behind him on nine.

Terenure winger Craig Adams and Ballynahinch’s impressive centre George Pringle have scored eight each to date, and Trinity’s James Dillon and versatile Young Munster forward Dan Walsh have both touched down seven times.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 12:

POINTS –

129 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

105 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

89 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

85 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

76 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

72 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

58 – Tony Butler (Garryowen)

55 – Peter Hastie (Lansdowne)

51 – Conor Hayes (Young Munster)

50 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

45 – Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

44 – Callum Smith (Terenure College)

41 – Tim Corkery (UCD)

40 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), George Pringle (Ballynahinch)

35 – James Dillon (Dublin University), Dan Walsh (Young Munster)

34 – Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

30 – Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne)

28 – Jack Delaney (Garryowen)

27 – Michael Moloney (UCD)

25 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Alex O’Grady (UCD), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

24 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

20 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Ross Deegan (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Paulo Leleisiuao (Young Munster), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Conor Phillips (Young Munster), Clive Ross (Lansdowne)

17 – Niall Carroll (UCD), Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

15 – Henry Buttimer (Garryowen), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Mark Fleming (UCD), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Gavin Jones (Dublin University), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon)

13 – Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne)

10 – Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Patrick Campbell (Young Munster), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Josh Costello (Shannon), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Cormac Foley (Lansdowne), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen), Nick Greene (Garryowen), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Darragh Murphy (Lansdowne), Cathal O’Flaherty (Cork Constitution), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), James Tarrant (UCD), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College)

9 – Colm Quilligan (Garryowen)

7 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Conor Kearns (Clontarf)

6 – John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

5 – Aitzol Arenzana King (Clontarf), Lee Barron (Dublin University), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Jack Boyle (UCD), Emmet Burns (UCD), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Matthew Caffrey (Terenure College), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Campbell Classon (Terenure College), James Culhane (UCD), Killian Dineen (Shannon), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), John Foley (Young Munster), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Colm Heffernan (Shannon), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Luke Kerr (Cork Constitution), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Alex Long (Shannon), Stephen Lyons (Young Munster), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Kyle McCall (Ballynahinch), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Sean McCarthy (Shannon), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Jamie McGarry (Shannon), Conor McMenamin (Lansdowne), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Oli Morris (Garryowen), Ben Moxham (Ballynahinch), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Mark Nicholson (Dublin University), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne), Ben Popplewell (Lansdowne), Darren Ryan (Garryowen), David Ryan (UCD), Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Pa Ryan (Young Munster), Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University), Alex Soroka (Clontarf), Mark Stafford (Cork Constitution), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Adam Tuite (Terenure College), Michael Veale (Garryowen), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne), Henry McErlean (Terenure College)

TRIES –

10 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

9 – Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

8 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), George Pringle (Ballynahinch)

7 – James Dillon (Dublin University), Dan Walsh (Young Munster)

6 – Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne)

5 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Aran Egan (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Alex O’Grady (UCD), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution)

4 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Paulo Leleisiuao (Young Munster), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Conor Phillips (Young Munster), Clive Ross (Lansdowne)

3 – Henry Buttimer (Garryowen), Niall Carroll (UCD), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Mark Fleming (UCD), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Gavin Jones (Dublin University), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon)

2 – Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Tony Butler (Garryowen), Patrick Campbell (Young Munster), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Josh Costello (Shannon), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Jack Delaney (Garryowen), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Cormac Foley (Lansdowne), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen), Nick Greene (Garryowen), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Jade Kriel (Shannon), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Michael Moloney (UCD), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution), Darragh Murphy (Lansdowne), Cathal O’Flaherty (Cork Constitution), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), James Tarrant (UCD), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College)

1 – Aitzol Arenzana King (Clontarf), Lee Barron (Dublin University), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Jack Boyle (UCD), Emmet Burns (UCD), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Matthew Caffrey (Terenure College), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Campbell Classon (Terenure College), James Culhane (UCD), Killian Dineen (Shannon), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), John Foley (Young Munster), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Colm Heffernan (Shannon), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Luke Kerr (Cork Constitution), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Alex Long (Shannon), Stephen Lyons (Young Munster), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Kyle McCall (Ballynahinch), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Sean McCarthy (Shannon), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Jamie McGarry (Shannon), Conor McMenamin (Lansdowne), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Oli Morris (Garryowen), Ben Moxham (Ballynahinch), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Mark Nicholson (Dublin University), Cian O’Halloran (Shannon), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Connor O’Sullivan (Lansdowne), Ben Popplewell (Lansdowne), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Darren Ryan (Garryowen), David Ryan (UCD), Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Pa Ryan (Young Munster), Jamie Shanahan (Garryowen), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Alex Soroka (Clontarf), Mark Stafford (Cork Constitution), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Adam Tuite (Terenure College), Michael Veale (Garryowen), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch)