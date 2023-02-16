Munster Sign Nankivell And Announce Extensions For Archer And KIlcoyne

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signing of centre Alex Nankivell and contract extensions for props Stephen Archer and Dave Kilcoyne .

Nankivell will join the province on a two-year contract at the start of the 2023/24 season, making the move from New Zealand where he plays with the Gallagher Chiefs.

The 26-year-old, originally from Christchurch, has been a regular in the Chiefs’ midfield since 2017, making 58 appearances to date.

An impressive 2019 Super Rugby campaign saw him earn selection for the Māori All Blacks against Fiji and he also lined out for them against an Ireland XV last summer.

This past November he was selected for the All Blacks XV that played Ireland ‘A’ and the Barbarians.

Meanwhile, Archer and Kilcoyne have put pen to paper on one-year extensions. Between them, the front row duo have made 468 appearances for the province.

Munster’s second most-capped player of all time, tighthead Archer has racked up 255 appearances since making his debut in October 2009.

The 35-year-old, who has also earned two Ireland caps, is an ultra-reliable presence in the front row and is 13 appearances short of equalling Donncha O’Callaghan’s all-time record of 268 Munster appearances.

Kilcoyne is in a rich vein of form and earned his 50th Ireland cap against France last weekend. He has amassed 213 Munster appearances to date.

The 34-year-old made his Munster debut against Connacht in December 2011 and has overcome a difficult time with injuries to feature 13 times so far this season.